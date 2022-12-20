Fragasso Group Inc. Increases Position in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

Fragasso Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Get Rating) by 8.9% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 49,344 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,033 shares during the period. Fragasso Group Inc.’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $4,655,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC grew its holdings in Walt Disney by 126.3% during the 1st quarter. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC now owns 181 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 101 shares in the last quarter. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Walt Disney during the first quarter worth $29,000. Coston McIsaac & Partners purchased a new position in Walt Disney during the second quarter valued at $38,000. New Millennium Group LLC bought a new stake in Walt Disney in the 2nd quarter valued at $55,000. Finally, PARK CIRCLE Co lifted its stake in Walt Disney by 200.0% in the 2nd quarter. PARK CIRCLE Co now owns 600 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 61.37% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on DIS. Cowen cut their price objective on Walt Disney from $124.00 to $94.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on Walt Disney from $137.00 to $118.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. Rosenblatt Securities lowered their target price on Walt Disney from $134.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on shares of Walt Disney from $157.00 to $126.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. Finally, Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Walt Disney from $105.00 to $98.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $129.65.

DIS stock opened at $85.78 on Tuesday. The Walt Disney Company has a twelve month low of $85.41 and a twelve month high of $160.32. The firm has a market cap of $156.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.87, a PEG ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.20. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $96.79 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $101.78. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 8th. The entertainment giant reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by ($0.20). Walt Disney had a return on equity of 6.96% and a net margin of 3.80%. The company had revenue of $20.15 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.10 billion. Analysts predict that The Walt Disney Company will post 4.16 earnings per share for the current year.

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Disney Media and Entertainment Distribution; and Disney Parks, Experiences and Products. The company engages in the film and episodic television content production and distribution activities, as well as operates television broadcast networks under the ABC, Disney, ESPN, Freeform, FX, Fox, National Geographic, and Star brands; and studios that produces motion pictures under the Walt Disney Pictures, Twentieth Century Studios, Marvel, Lucasfilm, Pixar, and Searchlight Pictures banners.

