The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) Shares Sold by Chiron Capital Management LLC

Chiron Capital Management LLC lowered its holdings in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Get Rating) by 29.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,090 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after selling 3,760 shares during the period. Chiron Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $857,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Walt Disney by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 140,466,474 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $19,266,382,000 after buying an additional 2,514,894 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in Walt Disney by 44.2% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 24,984,524 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $2,358,539,000 after acquiring an additional 7,654,961 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in Walt Disney by 0.8% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 21,459,191 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $2,943,347,000 after acquiring an additional 160,841 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc increased its stake in Walt Disney by 1.4% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 12,365,280 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $1,167,284,000 after acquiring an additional 165,075 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC raised its holdings in shares of Walt Disney by 16.0% in the 2nd quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 9,363,589 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $883,923,000 after purchasing an additional 1,291,934 shares during the period. 61.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

DIS opened at $85.78 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $156.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.87, a PEG ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a 50-day moving average of $96.79 and a 200-day moving average of $101.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 1.00. The Walt Disney Company has a 1-year low of $85.41 and a 1-year high of $160.32.

Walt Disney ( NYSE:DIS Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 8th. The entertainment giant reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.50 by ($0.20). Walt Disney had a net margin of 3.80% and a return on equity of 6.96%. The firm had revenue of $20.15 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.10 billion. Equities analysts expect that The Walt Disney Company will post 4.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada set a $130.00 target price on Walt Disney in a report on Monday, November 21st. StockNews.com lowered shares of Walt Disney from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on shares of Walt Disney from $157.00 to $126.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on Walt Disney from $145.00 to $125.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. Finally, KeyCorp cut their price objective on Walt Disney from $143.00 to $119.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $129.65.

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Disney Media and Entertainment Distribution; and Disney Parks, Experiences and Products. The company engages in the film and episodic television content production and distribution activities, as well as operates television broadcast networks under the ABC, Disney, ESPN, Freeform, FX, Fox, National Geographic, and Star brands; and studios that produces motion pictures under the Walt Disney Pictures, Twentieth Century Studios, Marvel, Lucasfilm, Pixar, and Searchlight Pictures banners.

