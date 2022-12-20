UMB Bank n.a. Grows Position in Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENPH)

UMB Bank n.a. lifted its position in shares of Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENPH – Get Rating) by 3.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 63,205 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 1,950 shares during the period. UMB Bank n.a.’s holdings in Enphase Energy were worth $17,537,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Brighton Jones LLC grew its position in shares of Enphase Energy by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 1,276 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $249,000 after buying an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Enphase Energy by 3.9% during the second quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC now owns 1,082 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $211,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. Glassman Wealth Services raised its stake in Enphase Energy by 55.1% during the second quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 138 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. Sandy Spring Bank raised its stake in Enphase Energy by 6.5% during the second quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 820 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $160,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Silver Lake Advisory LLC raised its stake in Enphase Energy by 2.1% during the second quarter. Silver Lake Advisory LLC now owns 2,473 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $483,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. 71.22% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ENPH has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on Enphase Energy from $265.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 17th. B. Riley boosted their price target on Enphase Energy from $217.00 to $242.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Truist Financial boosted their price target on Enphase Energy from $265.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on Enphase Energy from $328.00 to $362.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on Enphase Energy in a research report on Monday, November 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $330.00 price objective for the company. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $303.61.

Shares of NASDAQ:ENPH opened at $305.01 on Tuesday. Enphase Energy, Inc. has a 52-week low of $113.40 and a 52-week high of $339.92. The stock has a market cap of $41.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 146.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 1.30. The business’s 50 day moving average is $295.08 and its 200 day moving average is $267.33. The company has a quick ratio of 3.34, a current ratio of 3.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.96.

Enphase Energy (NASDAQ:ENPH – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The semiconductor company reported $0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $634.71 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $616.50 million. Enphase Energy had a return on equity of 76.66% and a net margin of 14.67%. Sell-side analysts predict that Enphase Energy, Inc. will post 3.18 EPS for the current year.

In other Enphase Energy news, CFO Mandy Yang sold 9,454 shares of Enphase Energy stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $297.54, for a total transaction of $2,812,943.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 88,399 shares in the company, valued at approximately $26,302,238.46. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, CFO Mandy Yang sold 9,454 shares of Enphase Energy stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $297.54, for a total value of $2,812,943.16. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 88,399 shares in the company, valued at approximately $26,302,238.46. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Badrinarayanan Kothandaraman sold 36,327 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $327.65, for a total value of $11,902,541.55. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,131,459 shares in the company, valued at $370,722,541.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 201,128 shares of company stock worth $63,385,815 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 4.80% of the company’s stock.

Enphase Energy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells home energy solutions for the solar photovoltaic industry in the United States and internationally. The company offers semiconductor-based microinverter, which converts energy at the individual solar module level, and combines with its proprietary networking and software technologies to provide energy monitoring and control services.

