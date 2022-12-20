Exeter Financial LLC Boosts Holdings in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN)

Exeter Financial LLC lifted its stake in shares of Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN – Get Rating) by 53.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,907 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 1,710 shares during the quarter. Exeter Financial LLC’s holdings in Texas Instruments were worth $760,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC lifted its position in Texas Instruments by 1.0% during the third quarter. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC now owns 18,457 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,857,000 after buying an additional 190 shares during the period. Norris Perne & French LLP MI lifted its position in Texas Instruments by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Norris Perne & French LLP MI now owns 79,181 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $12,256,000 after acquiring an additional 881 shares during the period. Moseley Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Texas Instruments by 8.3% during the third quarter. Moseley Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,572 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $398,000 after acquiring an additional 197 shares in the last quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in Texas Instruments by 17.3% in the third quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 853 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $132,000 after purchasing an additional 126 shares during the period. Finally, Donaldson Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Texas Instruments by 0.7% during the third quarter. Donaldson Capital Management LLC now owns 250,634 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $38,793,000 after purchasing an additional 1,711 shares in the last quarter. 83.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Texas Instruments Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ TXN opened at $167.61 on Tuesday. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a 12-month low of $144.46 and a 12-month high of $193.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $152.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a current ratio of 4.92, a quick ratio of 4.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $167.79 and a 200 day moving average of $165.84.

Texas Instruments ( NASDAQ:TXN Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The semiconductor company reported $2.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.37 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $5.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.10 billion. Texas Instruments had a net margin of 44.21% and a return on equity of 63.68%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 9.27 earnings per share for the current year.

Texas Instruments announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback program on Thursday, September 15th that allows the company to repurchase $15.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the semiconductor company to buy up to 10.1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are often a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have recently commented on TXN shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on Texas Instruments from $155.00 to $158.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. Benchmark reduced their price target on Texas Instruments from $205.00 to $189.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Mizuho lowered their price target on Texas Instruments from $168.00 to $159.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Cowen cut their price objective on shares of Texas Instruments from $170.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Finally, Barclays upgraded shares of Texas Instruments from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $150.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Texas Instruments presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $174.83.

Insider Buying and Selling at Texas Instruments

In other news, Director Janet F. Clark sold 9,990 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.16, for a total value of $1,749,848.40. Following the transaction, the director now owns 8,942 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,566,280.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other Texas Instruments news, VP Ahmad Bahai sold 1,109 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.01, for a total value of $199,631.09. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 27,306 shares in the company, valued at $4,915,353.06. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Janet F. Clark sold 9,990 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.16, for a total transaction of $1,749,848.40. Following the sale, the director now owns 8,942 shares in the company, valued at $1,566,280.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.54% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Texas Instruments Profile

(Get Rating)

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers worldwide. It operates in two segments, Analog and Embedded Processing. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements in various levels using battery-management solutions, DC/DC switching regulators, AC/DC and isolated controllers and converters, power switches, linear regulators, voltage supervisors, voltage references, and lighting products.

Featured Stories

