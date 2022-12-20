UMB Bank n.a. Boosts Stake in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO)

UMB Bank n.a. lifted its holdings in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Rating) by 2.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 62,192 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after buying an additional 1,274 shares during the quarter. UMB Bank n.a.’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $27,614,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of AVGO. Schubert & Co boosted its stake in shares of Broadcom by 77.4% in the second quarter. Schubert & Co now owns 55 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 24 shares in the last quarter. Orion Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Broadcom by 70.0% in the first quarter. Orion Capital Management LLC now owns 51 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 21 shares in the last quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Broadcom during the second quarter worth $32,000. Coston McIsaac & Partners purchased a new stake in Broadcom during the second quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Win Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Broadcom by 53.3% during the second quarter. Win Advisors Inc. now owns 69 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 24 shares in the last quarter. 79.60% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have commented on the company. StockNews.com upgraded Broadcom from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 5th. Cowen boosted their target price on Broadcom from $540.00 to $555.00 in a research report on Friday, December 9th. Cowen boosted their target price on Broadcom from $540.00 to $555.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 9th. UBS Group decreased their target price on Broadcom from $690.00 to $675.00 in a research report on Friday, December 9th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on Broadcom in a research report on Friday, December 9th. They set an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Broadcom currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $669.00.

Broadcom Stock Performance

Broadcom stock opened at $549.63 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $222.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.74, a PEG ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 1.11. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $497.94 and a 200 day moving average price of $505.46. Broadcom Inc. has a 52 week low of $415.07 and a 52 week high of $677.76. The company has a current ratio of 2.62, a quick ratio of 2.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, December 8th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $10.45 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $9.50 by $0.95. The firm had revenue of $8.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.90 billion. Broadcom had a return on equity of 70.00% and a net margin of 34.62%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 20.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $7.01 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Broadcom Inc. will post 36.98 earnings per share for the current year.

Broadcom Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 20th will be paid a dividend of $4.60 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 19th. This is a positive change from Broadcom’s previous quarterly dividend of $4.10. This represents a $18.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.35%. Broadcom’s dividend payout ratio is currently 61.89%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Broadcom news, Director Justine Page sold 170 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $574.86, for a total transaction of $97,726.20. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 2,981 shares in the company, valued at $1,713,657.66. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 2.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Broadcom

(Get Rating)

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies various semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software.

Further Reading

