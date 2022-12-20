UMB Bank n.a. Has $13.64 Million Position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ)

UMB Bank n.a. reduced its position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ – Get Rating) by 15.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 170,195 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 31,806 shares during the quarter. UMB Bank n.a.’s holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF were worth $13,644,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Monumental Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF in the second quarter worth $30,000. Heritage Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF in the second quarter worth $32,000. Darrow Company Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF in the second quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Goodwin Investment Advisory acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF in the second quarter worth $41,000.

NYSEARCA VNQ opened at $83.02 on Tuesday. Vanguard Real Estate ETF has a 1-year low of $74.66 and a 1-year high of $116.71. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $83.39 and its 200-day simple moving average is $89.13.

Vanguard REIT ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund invests in stocks issued by real estate investment trusts (REITs), companies that purchase office buildings, hotels, and other real property. It tracks the return of the MSCI US RIT Index, a gauge of real estate stocks. The Vanguard Group, Inc provides investment advisory services to the Fund.

