The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW) Shares Acquired by UMB Bank n.a.

UMB Bank n.a. lifted its holdings in shares of The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW – Get Rating) by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 217,465 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,939 shares during the period. UMB Bank n.a.’s holdings in Charles Schwab were worth $15,629,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Transcend Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Charles Schwab by 7.2% during the second quarter. Transcend Capital Advisors LLC now owns 6,277 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $397,000 after purchasing an additional 419 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Charles Schwab by 25.7% during the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,887,068 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $119,225,000 after purchasing an additional 386,287 shares during the last quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC boosted its holdings in Charles Schwab by 12.4% in the second quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 16,222 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,025,000 after acquiring an additional 1,793 shares during the last quarter. Nvwm LLC acquired a new position in Charles Schwab in the first quarter valued at $94,000. Finally, Horizon Investments LLC boosted its holdings in Charles Schwab by 213.5% in the first quarter. Horizon Investments LLC now owns 35,787 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,008,000 after acquiring an additional 24,373 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.45% of the company’s stock.

Charles Schwab Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of NYSE SCHW opened at $78.26 on Tuesday. The Charles Schwab Co. has a 1 year low of $59.35 and a 1 year high of $96.24. The firm has a market cap of $142.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.79, a PEG ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a current ratio of 0.39. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $77.36 and its 200-day simple moving average is $71.56.

Charles Schwab Announces Dividend

Charles Schwab ( NYSE:SCHW Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, October 17th. The financial services provider reported $1.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.05 by $0.05. Charles Schwab had a return on equity of 20.59% and a net margin of 34.02%. The business had revenue of $5.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.42 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.84 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that The Charles Schwab Co. will post 3.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 11th were given a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 9th. Charles Schwab’s payout ratio is 26.75%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on Charles Schwab from $100.00 to $101.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Charles Schwab in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. UBS Group lifted their target price on Charles Schwab from $82.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 16th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Charles Schwab from $99.00 to $104.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 28th. Finally, Citigroup assumed coverage on Charles Schwab in a research note on Tuesday, October 11th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $83.00 price objective on the stock. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $91.75.

Insider Transactions at Charles Schwab

In related news, EVP Nigel J. Murtagh sold 16,169 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total value of $1,293,520.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 51,798 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,143,840. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, EVP Peter J. Morgan III sold 7,322 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.03, for a total value of $585,979.66. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 4,578 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $366,377.34. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Nigel J. Murtagh sold 16,169 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total value of $1,293,520.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 51,798 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,143,840. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 601,293 shares of company stock valued at $47,659,759. 6.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Charles Schwab

(Get Rating)

The Charles Schwab Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services. The company operates in two segments, Investor Services and Advisor Services. The Investor Services segment provides retail brokerage, investment advisory, banking and trust, retirement plan, and other corporate brokerage services; equity compensation plan sponsors full-service recordkeeping for stock plans, stock options, restricted stock, performance shares, and stock appreciation rights; and retail investor and mutual fund clearing services, as well as compliance solutions.

