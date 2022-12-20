UMB Bank n.a. Sells 3,214 Shares of Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN)

UMB Bank n.a. reduced its holdings in shares of Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN – Get Rating) by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 118,841 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 3,214 shares during the period. UMB Bank n.a.’s holdings in Accenture were worth $30,578,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. CI Investments Inc. boosted its position in Accenture by 3.6% in the second quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 59,876 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $16,625,000 after buying an additional 2,087 shares in the last quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. boosted its position in Accenture by 153.6% in the first quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 171,434 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $57,813,000 after buying an additional 103,824 shares in the last quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC boosted its position in Accenture by 5.1% in the second quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 69,490 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $19,294,000 after buying an additional 3,361 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in Accenture by 1.2% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,332,841 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,123,933,000 after buying an additional 39,571 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CWA Asset Management Group LLC boosted its position in Accenture by 5.7% in the second quarter. CWA Asset Management Group LLC now owns 4,764 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,323,000 after buying an additional 255 shares in the last quarter. 73.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Accenture alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Accenture

In other news, insider Jean-Marc Ollagnier sold 6,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $254.99, for a total value of $1,593,687.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 153,393 shares in the company, valued at $39,113,681.07. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, insider Jean-Marc Ollagnier sold 6,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $254.99, for a total value of $1,593,687.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 153,393 shares in the company, valued at $39,113,681.07. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Julie Spellman Sweet sold 8,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $259.42, for a total transaction of $2,231,012.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 27,559 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,149,355.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 41,030 shares of company stock valued at $10,924,406. Corporate insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Accenture Stock Performance

A number of equities analysts have commented on ACN shares. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price target on shares of Accenture from $290.00 to $279.00 in a research report on Monday. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on shares of Accenture from $337.00 to $315.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 21st. Piper Sandler downgraded shares of Accenture from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $268.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, December 12th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Accenture from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, December 9th. Finally, Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Accenture from $370.00 to $340.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, September 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $326.78.

Shares of NYSE:ACN opened at $255.40 on Tuesday. Accenture plc has a 52 week low of $242.95 and a 52 week high of $417.37. The company has a market capitalization of $161.05 billion, a PE ratio of 23.85, a PEG ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $279.90 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $284.50.

Accenture (NYSE:ACN – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, September 22nd. The information technology services provider reported $2.60 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.57 by $0.03. Accenture had a net margin of 11.17% and a return on equity of 31.68%. The firm had revenue of $15.42 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.41 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.20 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 14.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Accenture plc will post 11.34 earnings per share for the current year.

Accenture Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 10th will be paid a $1.12 dividend. This represents a $4.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, January 9th. Accenture’s payout ratio is presently 41.83%.

Accenture Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Accenture plc, a professional services company, provides strategy and consulting, interactive, industry X, song, and technology and operation services worldwide. The company offers application services, including agile transformation, DevOps, application modernization, enterprise architecture, software and quality engineering, data management, intelligent automation comprises robotic process automation, natural language processing, and virtual agents, and application management services, as well as software engineering services; strategy and consulting services; data and analytics strategy, data discovery and augmentation, data management and beyond, data democratization, and industrialized solutions comprises turnkey analytics and artificial intelligence (AI) solutions; metaverse; and sustainability services.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ACN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Accenture Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Accenture and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.