Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM) Shares Sold by UMB Bank n.a.

UMB Bank n.a. reduced its stake in shares of Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM – Get Rating) by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 151,376 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after selling 5,460 shares during the quarter. UMB Bank n.a.’s holdings in Salesforce were worth $21,773,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. HBC Financial Services PLLC raised its stake in Salesforce by 350.0% during the 2nd quarter. HBC Financial Services PLLC now owns 225 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. Hoey Investments Inc. purchased a new position in Salesforce during the 2nd quarter worth $41,000. TimeScale Financial Inc. grew its position in Salesforce by 576.9% during the 3rd quarter. TimeScale Financial Inc. now owns 264 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares during the last quarter. Retirement Group LLC grew its position in Salesforce by 50.5% during the 2nd quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 274 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Better Money Decisions LLC purchased a new position in Salesforce during the 2nd quarter worth $47,000. 77.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts have issued reports on CRM shares. Cowen lowered their price objective on shares of Salesforce from $210.00 to $195.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 1st. Atlantic Securities lowered their price objective on shares of Salesforce from $225.00 to $200.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 1st. Guggenheim raised shares of Salesforce from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $150.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, September 2nd. Oppenheimer lowered their target price on shares of Salesforce from $200.00 to $185.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 1st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of Salesforce from $190.00 to $175.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 1st. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-eight have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Salesforce presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $196.85.

NYSE:CRM opened at $129.01 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $147.85 and a 200-day simple moving average of $161.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 1.05. The firm has a market cap of $129.01 billion, a PE ratio of 460.75, a P/E/G ratio of 3.29 and a beta of 1.10. Salesforce, Inc. has a 1-year low of $126.89 and a 1-year high of $260.78.

Salesforce (NYSE:CRM – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 30th. The CRM provider reported $1.40 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.19. Salesforce had a net margin of 0.92% and a return on equity of 3.21%. The firm had revenue of $7.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.83 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.78 earnings per share. Salesforce’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Salesforce, Inc. will post 2.38 EPS for the current year.

Salesforce declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Wednesday, August 24th that permits the company to repurchase $10.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the CRM provider to repurchase up to 6.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

In other Salesforce news, insider Parker Harris sold 47,096 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $163.16, for a total transaction of $7,684,183.36. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 95,155 shares in the company, valued at $15,525,489.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, CEO Marc Benioff sold 2,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.29, for a total value of $345,667.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 27,761,368 shares in the company, valued at $4,172,255,996.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Parker Harris sold 47,096 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $163.16, for a total transaction of $7,684,183.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 95,155 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,525,489.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 191,422 shares of company stock worth $29,080,874 over the last ninety days. 3.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Salesforce, Inc provides customer relationship management technology that brings companies and customers together worldwide. Its Customer 360 platform empowers its customers to work together to deliver connected experiences for their customers. The company's service offerings include Sales to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, and deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices; and Service that enables companies to deliver trusted and highly personalized customer service and support at scale.

