National Bank of Canada FI Reduces Position in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM)

National Bank of Canada FI reduced its position in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM – Get Rating) by 10.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 268,575 shares of the company’s stock after selling 30,132 shares during the quarter. National Bank of Canada FI’s holdings in Philip Morris International were worth $22,414,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Arlington Partners LLC bought a new stake in Philip Morris International during the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. Tcwp LLC purchased a new position in shares of Philip Morris International during the first quarter worth approximately $26,000. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC DE bought a new stake in shares of Philip Morris International during the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Castle Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Philip Morris International in the second quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group bought a new position in Philip Morris International in the first quarter worth approximately $33,000. Institutional investors own 76.00% of the company’s stock.

NYSE PM opened at $100.61 on Tuesday. Philip Morris International Inc. has a 52 week low of $82.85 and a 52 week high of $112.48. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $94.40 and a 200 day moving average price of $95.46. The firm has a market cap of $155.97 billion, a PE ratio of 17.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.52 and a beta of 0.70.

Philip Morris International ( NYSE:PM Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 20th. The company reported $1.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.38 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $8.03 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.30 billion. Philip Morris International had a negative return on equity of 118.75% and a net margin of 10.73%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.58 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Philip Morris International Inc. will post 5.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 11th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 22nd will be paid a $1.27 dividend. This represents a $5.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 21st. Philip Morris International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 90.55%.

Several brokerages have weighed in on PM. StockNews.com cut Philip Morris International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 24th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on shares of Philip Morris International from $115.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 14th. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on shares of Philip Morris International to $95.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Argus raised shares of Philip Morris International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $110.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Philip Morris International from $102.00 to $109.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Philip Morris International presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $107.64.

Philip Morris International Inc operates as a tobacco company working to delivers a smoke-free future and evolving portfolio for the long-term to include products outside of the tobacco and nicotine sector. The company's product portfolio primarily consists of cigarettes and smoke-free products, including heat-not-burn, vapor, and oral nicotine products that are sold in markets outside the United States.

