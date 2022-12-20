Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED) Shares Sold by Centerpoint Advisors LLC

Centerpoint Advisors LLC lessened its position in Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED – Get Rating) by 21.4% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 510 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 139 shares during the quarter. Centerpoint Advisors LLC’s holdings in Consolidated Edison were worth $44,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Consolidated Edison by 23.6% in the 3rd quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,363 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $117,000 after acquiring an additional 260 shares during the period. Onyx Bridge Wealth Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Consolidated Edison by 4.5% in the 3rd quarter. Onyx Bridge Wealth Group LLC now owns 6,958 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $553,000 after acquiring an additional 298 shares during the period. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL increased its holdings in shares of Consolidated Edison by 10.0% in the 3rd quarter. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL now owns 8,260 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $708,000 after acquiring an additional 750 shares during the period. Welch Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Consolidated Edison by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Welch Group LLC now owns 454,971 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $39,018,000 after acquiring an additional 1,244 shares during the period. Finally, Marshall Financial Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Consolidated Edison by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter. Marshall Financial Group LLC now owns 22,003 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,887,000 after acquiring an additional 819 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.76% of the company’s stock.

Get Consolidated Edison alerts:

Consolidated Edison Stock Performance

Shares of ED opened at $94.85 on Tuesday. Consolidated Edison, Inc. has a one year low of $78.10 and a one year high of $102.21. The company has a 50-day moving average of $91.05 and a two-hundred day moving average of $93.54. The stock has a market cap of $33.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.88, a PEG ratio of 10.60 and a beta of 0.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.75.

Consolidated Edison Dividend Announcement

Consolidated Edison ( NYSE:ED Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The utilities provider reported $1.63 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.47 by $0.16. Consolidated Edison had a net margin of 11.25% and a return on equity of 8.17%. The company had revenue of $4.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.73 billion. On average, equities research analysts expect that Consolidated Edison, Inc. will post 4.55 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 16th were issued a dividend of $0.79 per share. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.33%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 15th. Consolidated Edison’s dividend payout ratio is currently 66.25%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have commented on ED. Bank of America raised shares of Consolidated Edison from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the company from $78.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 30th. Guggenheim lowered their target price on shares of Consolidated Edison from $94.00 to $82.00 in a research note on Monday, October 24th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Consolidated Edison from $73.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 15th. Mizuho lowered their target price on shares of Consolidated Edison from $99.00 to $91.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Consolidated Edison in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $86.00.

Consolidated Edison Profile

(Get Rating)

Consolidated Edison, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the regulated electric, gas, and steam delivery businesses in the United States. It offers electric services to approximately 3.5 million customers in New York City and Westchester County; gas to approximately 1.1 million customers in Manhattan, the Bronx, parts of Queens, and Westchester County; and steam to approximately 1,555 customers in parts of Manhattan.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ED? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Consolidated Edison Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Consolidated Edison and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.