UMB Bank n.a. Trims Holdings in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA)

UMB Bank n.a. cut its holdings in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA – Get Rating) by 1.2% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 207,050 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 2,570 shares during the quarter. Mastercard makes up approximately 1.0% of UMB Bank n.a.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest position. UMB Bank n.a.’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $58,873,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of MA. Bornite Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Mastercard in the 1st quarter worth about $21,442,000. United Bank grew its position in Mastercard by 34.5% during the 1st quarter. United Bank now owns 6,007 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $2,147,000 after purchasing an additional 1,541 shares during the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP grew its position in Mastercard by 9.1% during the 1st quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 1,313 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $469,000 after purchasing an additional 109 shares during the last quarter. 55I LLC grew its position in Mastercard by 7.3% during the 1st quarter. 55I LLC now owns 6,106 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $2,182,000 after purchasing an additional 418 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Primecap Management Co. CA grew its position in Mastercard by 23.3% during the 1st quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 380,000 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $135,804,000 after purchasing an additional 71,900 shares during the last quarter. 75.10% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Mastercard news, insider Linda Pistecchia Kirkpatrick sold 7,064 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $320.00, for a total transaction of $2,260,480.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 11,207 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,586,240. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 177,211 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $318.14, for a total value of $56,377,907.54. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 102,211,625 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $32,517,606,377.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Linda Pistecchia Kirkpatrick sold 7,064 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $320.00, for a total transaction of $2,260,480.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 11,207 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,586,240. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 361,486 shares of company stock valued at $115,326,414 in the last three months. 0.29% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE MA opened at $341.26 on Tuesday. Mastercard Incorporated has a 12 month low of $276.87 and a 12 month high of $399.92. The stock has a market cap of $328.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.09, a PEG ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 1.11. The company’s 50 day moving average is $330.91 and its two-hundred day moving average is $329.41. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.11.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The credit services provider reported $2.68 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.57 by $0.11. Mastercard had a net margin of 45.22% and a return on equity of 148.94%. The company had revenue of $5.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.66 billion. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Mastercard Incorporated will post 10.58 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 9th. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.57 per share. This is a positive change from Mastercard’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.49. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 6th. Mastercard’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 19.58%.

MA has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Mastercard in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on shares of Mastercard from $440.00 to $375.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price target on shares of Mastercard from $410.00 to $350.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. Mizuho dropped their price target on shares of Mastercard from $385.00 to $380.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. Finally, Redburn Partners started coverage on shares of Mastercard in a report on Tuesday, November 29th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $399.48.

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers other payment-related products and services.

