Ade LLC Acquires 1,425 Shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Ade LLC increased its holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Get Rating) by 4.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 30,772 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,425 shares during the period. iShares S&P 500 ETF makes up 12.4% of Ade LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest position. Ade LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF were worth $11,036,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 182.9% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 45,323,184 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,562,676,000 after buying an additional 29,304,353 shares during the period. Rezny Wealth Management Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 2,296.5% during the 2nd quarter. Rezny Wealth Management Inc. now owns 5,158,171 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,033,090,000 after acquiring an additional 4,942,934 shares during the last quarter. Verity Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 99,605.0% during the 1st quarter. Verity Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,802,789 shares of the company’s stock worth $498,000 after buying an additional 4,797,972 shares during the period. Bluestem Financial Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 6,239.5% in the 2nd quarter. Bluestem Financial Advisors LLC now owns 4,720,692 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,941,000 after buying an additional 4,646,227 shares during the period. Finally, Creative Planning increased its stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 14.7% during the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 19,102,791 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,242,824,000 after purchasing an additional 2,442,420 shares in the last quarter.

iShares S&P 500 ETF Stock Down 0.8 %

iShares S&P 500 ETF stock opened at $381.74 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $388.44 and a 200 day simple moving average of $392.41. iShares S&P 500 ETF has a 1-year low of $349.53 and a 1-year high of $482.07.

iShares S&P 500 ETF Profile

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

