Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC Has $3.87 Million Stock Holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC decreased its position in iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Get Rating) by 0.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 10,782 shares of the company’s stock after selling 101 shares during the quarter. iShares S&P 500 ETF accounts for 4.2% of Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF were worth $3,867,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 2.0% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 71,694,332 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,527,001,000 after acquiring an additional 1,416,703 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 182.9% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 45,323,184 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,562,676,000 after purchasing an additional 29,304,353 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 29,201,160 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,071,620,000 after purchasing an additional 179,055 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 6.2% during the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 25,420,733 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,638,271,000 after buying an additional 1,488,820 shares during the period. Finally, Creative Planning lifted its position in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 14.7% in the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 19,102,791 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,242,824,000 after buying an additional 2,442,420 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA IVV opened at $381.74 on Tuesday. iShares S&P 500 ETF has a 52 week low of $349.53 and a 52 week high of $482.07. The company has a fifty day moving average of $388.44 and a two-hundred day moving average of $392.41.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

