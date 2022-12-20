Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) Shares Sold by Patten Group Inc.

Patten Group Inc. reduced its holdings in shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Rating) by 12.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 27,627 shares of the chip maker’s stock after selling 3,752 shares during the quarter. Patten Group Inc.’s holdings in Intel were worth $711,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of INTC. Apeiron RIA LLC purchased a new stake in Intel during the second quarter worth approximately $26,000. Steward Financial Group LLC grew its stake in Intel by 667.0% during the second quarter. Steward Financial Group LLC now owns 790 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 687 shares during the period. Grayhawk Investment Strategies Inc. purchased a new stake in Intel during the second quarter worth approximately $36,000. Marshall & Sullivan Inc. WA purchased a new stake in Intel during the second quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in Intel by 1,352.0% during the second quarter. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,089 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 1,014 shares during the period. 61.52% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on INTC shares. Rosenblatt Securities decreased their price objective on shares of Intel from $30.00 to $20.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Bank of America decreased their target price on shares of Intel from $30.00 to $28.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of Intel in a research note on Friday, November 11th. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $32.00 target price for the company. Needham & Company LLC decreased their target price on shares of Intel from $40.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 11th. Finally, Barclays upgraded shares of Intel from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $30.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $32.71.

INTC stock opened at $26.79 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. Intel Co. has a fifty-two week low of $24.59 and a fifty-two week high of $56.28. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $28.19 and its 200 day simple moving average is $32.38. The stock has a market cap of $110.56 billion, a PE ratio of 8.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 0.75.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 27th. The chip maker reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.25. Intel had a net margin of 19.13% and a return on equity of 11.67%. The business had revenue of $15.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.49 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Intel Co. will post 1.95 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Lip Bu Tan acquired 48,146 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 8th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $27.98 per share, with a total value of $1,347,125.08. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 50,500 shares in the company, valued at $1,412,990. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger bought 8,830 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 31st. The stock was purchased at an average price of $28.16 per share, for a total transaction of $248,652.80. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 96,049 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,704,739.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Lip Bu Tan bought 48,146 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 8th. The stock was bought at an average price of $27.98 per share, with a total value of $1,347,125.08. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 50,500 shares in the company, valued at $1,412,990. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought a total of 58,830 shares of company stock valued at $1,646,744 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

Intel Corporation engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of computer products and technologies worldwide. The company operates through CCG, DCG, IOTG, Mobileye, NSG, PSG, and All Other segments. It offers platform products, such as central processing units and chipsets, and system-on-chip and multichip packages; and non-platform or adjacent products, including accelerators, boards and systems, connectivity products, graphics, and memory and storage products.

