Donaldson Capital Management LLC Purchases New Holdings in Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC)

Donaldson Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC – Get Rating) in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 3,518 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $525,000.
Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Centennial Wealth Advisory LLC raised its holdings in Genuine Parts by 1.2% in the third quarter. Centennial Wealth Advisory LLC now owns 5,751 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $859,000 after buying an additional 69 shares during the last quarter. SouthState Corp raised its holdings in Genuine Parts by 2.1% in the second quarter. SouthState Corp now owns 3,420 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $455,000 after buying an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. ERTS Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Genuine Parts by 3.2% in the second quarter. ERTS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,306 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $307,000 after buying an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. raised its holdings in Genuine Parts by 0.5% in the second quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 14,421 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,918,000 after buying an additional 73 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gradient Investments LLC raised its holdings in Genuine Parts by 65.8% in the second quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 189 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. 78.27% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Genuine Parts Stock Performance
Shares of GPC stock opened at $175.87 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $176.09 and a 200-day moving average price of $157.58. Genuine Parts has a 52 week low of $115.63 and a 52 week high of $187.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.83 billion, a PE ratio of 21.11, a P/E/G ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a quick ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88.
Genuine Parts Dividend Announcement
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, December 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.895 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 1st. This represents a $3.58 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.04%. Genuine Parts’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 42.98%.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Several brokerages have issued reports on GPC. StockNews.com raised shares of Genuine Parts from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Genuine Parts from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $124.00 to $147.00 in a research note on Monday, December 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $141.40.
About Genuine Parts
Genuine Parts Company distributes automotive replacement parts, and industrial parts and materials. It operates through Automotive Parts Group and Industrial Parts Group segments. The company distributes automotive replacement parts for hybrid and electric vehicles, trucks, SUVs, buses, motorcycles, recreational vehicles, farm vehicles, small engines, farm equipment, marine equipment, and heavy duty equipment; and accessory and supply items used by various automotive aftermarket customers, such as repair shops, service stations, fleet operators, automobile and truck dealers, leasing companies, bus and truck lines, mass merchandisers, farms, industrial concerns, and individuals.
