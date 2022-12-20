Culbertson A N & Co Inc Purchases 650 Shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

Culbertson A N & Co Inc increased its position in shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Get Rating) by 8.9% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 7,920 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 650 shares during the period. Culbertson A N & Co Inc’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $346,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. JB Capital LLC increased its stake in Pfizer by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter. JB Capital LLC now owns 146,908 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $7,702,000 after purchasing an additional 5,027 shares in the last quarter. Versor Investments LP increased its stake in Pfizer by 59.7% during the 2nd quarter. Versor Investments LP now owns 68,200 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,576,000 after purchasing an additional 25,500 shares in the last quarter. Foundry Partners LLC increased its stake in Pfizer by 10.0% during the 2nd quarter. Foundry Partners LLC now owns 485,705 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $25,466,000 after purchasing an additional 44,260 shares in the last quarter. Griffin Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Pfizer by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. Griffin Asset Management Inc. now owns 72,327 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,792,000 after purchasing an additional 1,049 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jmac Enterprises LLC increased its stake in Pfizer by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Jmac Enterprises LLC now owns 45,389 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,380,000 after purchasing an additional 377 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 67.90% of the company’s stock.

PFE has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Pfizer in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Pfizer from $44.00 to $49.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of Pfizer from $55.00 to $54.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. UBS Group set a $55.00 price objective on shares of Pfizer in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a $55.00 price objective on shares of Pfizer in a research note on Tuesday, December 13th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $57.47.

PFE stock opened at $51.36 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $288.30 billion, a PE ratio of 9.88, a P/E/G ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a current ratio of 1.59. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $47.97 and its 200 day moving average is $48.39. Pfizer Inc. has a one year low of $41.44 and a one year high of $61.71.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.78 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.47 by $0.31. The company had revenue of $22.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.04 billion. Pfizer had a net margin of 29.81% and a return on equity of 43.95%. On average, research analysts forecast that Pfizer Inc. will post 6.46 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, January 27th will be given a dividend of $0.41 per share. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.19%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 26th. This is a positive change from Pfizer’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. Pfizer’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 30.77%.

Pfizer Inc is a research-based global biopharmaceutical company. It engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, marketing, sales and distribution of biopharmaceutical products worldwide. The firm works across developed and emerging markets to advance wellness, prevention, treatments and cures that challenge the most feared diseases.

