Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG)

Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG – Get Rating) by 5.7% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 35,192 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,902 shares during the period. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC’s holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $4,443,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of PG. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC increased its position in shares of Procter & Gamble by 15,150.1% in the first quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 4,075,289 shares of the company’s stock worth $642,000 after acquiring an additional 4,048,566 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in shares of Procter & Gamble by 22.6% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 16,567,690 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,382,268,000 after acquiring an additional 3,054,844 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Procter & Gamble by 1.1% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 217,519,281 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,236,946,000 after acquiring an additional 2,394,234 shares in the last quarter. GQG Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Procter & Gamble by 31.7% in the first quarter. GQG Partners LLC now owns 9,918,574 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,515,166,000 after acquiring an additional 2,386,691 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bridgewater Associates LP increased its position in shares of Procter & Gamble by 31.5% in the first quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP now owns 6,823,611 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,042,648,000 after acquiring an additional 1,634,471 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.45% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Procter & Gamble

In related news, CEO Sundar G. Raman sold 9,922 shares of Procter & Gamble stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.00, for a total value of $1,438,690.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 12,312 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,785,240. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CEO Sundar G. Raman sold 14,922 shares of Procter & Gamble stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.60, for a total value of $2,083,111.20. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 12,310 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,718,476. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Sundar G. Raman sold 9,922 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.00, for a total transaction of $1,438,690.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 12,312 shares in the company, valued at $1,785,240. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 58,812 shares of company stock worth $8,190,363 in the last ninety days. 0.26% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Procter & Gamble Trading Down 0.0 %

PG has been the subject of several recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of Procter & Gamble from $152.00 to $140.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. StockNews.com raised shares of Procter & Gamble from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 5th. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Procter & Gamble from $155.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 21st. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Procter & Gamble in a report on Monday, November 21st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $156.00 price target for the company. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on shares of Procter & Gamble from $149.00 to $164.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $151.43.

Procter & Gamble stock opened at $150.40 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $139.97 and its 200-day moving average is $140.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a current ratio of 0.62. The Procter & Gamble Company has a 1 year low of $122.18 and a 1 year high of $165.35. The company has a market cap of $358.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.07, a PEG ratio of 4.33 and a beta of 0.43.

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 19th. The company reported $1.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.55 by $0.02. Procter & Gamble had a net margin of 18.11% and a return on equity of 32.66%. The company had revenue of $20.61 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.37 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.61 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 5.83 earnings per share for the current year.

Procter & Gamble Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 15th. Investors of record on Friday, October 21st were given a $0.9133 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 20th. This is an increase from Procter & Gamble’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.91. This represents a $3.65 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.43%. Procter & Gamble’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 63.26%.

About Procter & Gamble

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods worldwide. It operates through five segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care. The Beauty segment offers conditioners, shampoos, styling aids, and treatments under the Head & Shoulders, Herbal Essences, Pantene, and Rejoice brands; and antiperspirants and deodorants, personal cleansing, and skin care products under the Olay, Old Spice, Safeguard, Secret, and SK-II brands.

