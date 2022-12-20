Newfound Research LLC Has $76,000 Stock Position in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG)

Newfound Research LLC grew its position in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG – Get Rating) by 79.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 601 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 266 shares during the quarter. Newfound Research LLC’s holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $76,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Tompkins Financial Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Procter & Gamble by 0.6% in the third quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp now owns 51,016 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,440,000 after buying an additional 320 shares during the period. Welch Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Procter & Gamble by 2.4% in the third quarter. Welch Group LLC now owns 306,950 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,752,000 after purchasing an additional 7,078 shares in the last quarter. Foster Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Procter & Gamble by 5.6% in the third quarter. Foster Group Inc. now owns 12,513 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,580,000 after purchasing an additional 658 shares in the last quarter. Good Life Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Procter & Gamble by 3.1% in the third quarter. Good Life Advisors LLC now owns 14,376 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,815,000 after purchasing an additional 429 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allied Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Procter & Gamble by 2.7% in the third quarter. Allied Investment Advisors LLC now owns 52,383 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,613,000 after purchasing an additional 1,363 shares in the last quarter. 63.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PG has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of Procter & Gamble from $156.00 to $162.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 6th. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Procter & Gamble from $139.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Evercore ISI reduced their price target on shares of Procter & Gamble to $145.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Procter & Gamble from $177.00 to $160.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 4th. Finally, Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Procter & Gamble from $155.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 21st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Procter & Gamble presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $151.43.

Shares of PG stock opened at $150.40 on Tuesday. The Procter & Gamble Company has a 12 month low of $122.18 and a 12 month high of $165.35. The company has a quick ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The business’s 50 day moving average is $139.97 and its two-hundred day moving average is $140.41. The company has a market cap of $358.78 billion, a PE ratio of 26.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.33 and a beta of 0.43.

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 19th. The company reported $1.57 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.55 by $0.02. Procter & Gamble had a return on equity of 32.66% and a net margin of 18.11%. The company had revenue of $20.61 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.37 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.61 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 5.83 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 21st were issued a dividend of $0.9133 per share. This represents a $3.65 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.43%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 20th. This is an increase from Procter & Gamble’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.91. Procter & Gamble’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 63.26%.

In other Procter & Gamble news, CEO R. Alexandra Keith sold 33,968 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.44, for a total transaction of $4,668,561.92. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 38,990 shares in the company, valued at $5,358,785.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CEO Sundar G. Raman sold 14,922 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.60, for a total value of $2,083,111.20. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 12,310 shares in the company, valued at $1,718,476. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO R. Alexandra Keith sold 33,968 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.44, for a total transaction of $4,668,561.92. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 38,990 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,358,785.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 58,812 shares of company stock worth $8,190,363 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods worldwide. It operates through five segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care. The Beauty segment offers conditioners, shampoos, styling aids, and treatments under the Head & Shoulders, Herbal Essences, Pantene, and Rejoice brands; and antiperspirants and deodorants, personal cleansing, and skin care products under the Olay, Old Spice, Safeguard, Secret, and SK-II brands.

