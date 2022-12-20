Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC Has $213,000 Stock Holdings in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Get Rating) by 22.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,864 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 1,402 shares during the period. Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $213,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of PFE. Capital International Investors grew its stake in shares of Pfizer by 3,059.6% in the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 38,530,003 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,994,698,000 after acquiring an additional 37,310,556 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Pfizer by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 479,065,273 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $24,801,210,000 after acquiring an additional 13,790,348 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Pfizer by 13.2% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 59,828,849 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,097,341,000 after acquiring an additional 6,972,650 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in Pfizer during the first quarter valued at about $311,238,000. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in Pfizer by 108.3% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 7,909,665 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $409,483,000 after buying an additional 4,112,528 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.90% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Pfizer in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $50.00 price target on shares of Pfizer in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. Credit Suisse Group set a $55.00 price target on shares of Pfizer in a research report on Tuesday, December 13th. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Pfizer from $44.00 to $49.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a $44.00 target price on shares of Pfizer in a research report on Wednesday, September 14th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $57.47.

Shares of Pfizer stock opened at $51.36 on Tuesday. Pfizer Inc. has a 12-month low of $41.44 and a 12-month high of $61.71. The company has a market cap of $288.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.88, a PEG ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a current ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $47.97 and its 200-day moving average price is $48.39.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.47 by $0.31. Pfizer had a net margin of 29.81% and a return on equity of 43.95%. The firm had revenue of $22.64 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.04 billion. On average, equities analysts expect that Pfizer Inc. will post 6.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, January 27th will be paid a $0.41 dividend. This is an increase from Pfizer’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.19%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 26th. Pfizer’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 30.77%.

Pfizer Inc is a research-based global biopharmaceutical company. It engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, marketing, sales and distribution of biopharmaceutical products worldwide. The firm works across developed and emerging markets to advance wellness, prevention, treatments and cures that challenge the most feared diseases.

