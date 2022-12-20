Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) Shares Bought by Foundation Resource Management Inc.

Foundation Resource Management Inc. grew its position in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Get Rating) by 0.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 398,350 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,421 shares during the period. Pfizer comprises approximately 3.3% of Foundation Resource Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest position. Foundation Resource Management Inc.’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $17,432,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. FSC Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Pfizer by 685.9% in the third quarter. FSC Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 15,231 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $667,000 after acquiring an additional 13,293 shares during the period. Welch Group LLC raised its position in shares of Pfizer by 3.1% in the third quarter. Welch Group LLC now owns 834,925 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $36,536,000 after acquiring an additional 24,915 shares during the period. Foster Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Pfizer by 1.9% in the third quarter. Foster Group Inc. now owns 18,701 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $818,000 after acquiring an additional 356 shares during the period. Allied Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Pfizer by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. Allied Investment Advisors LLC now owns 147,122 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $6,438,000 after purchasing an additional 3,795 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IVC Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Pfizer by 8.3% during the 3rd quarter. IVC Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 23,172 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,014,000 after purchasing an additional 1,768 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.90% of the company’s stock.

Get Pfizer alerts:

Pfizer Stock Performance

Pfizer stock opened at $51.36 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $47.97 and a 200-day simple moving average of $48.39. Pfizer Inc. has a 1-year low of $41.44 and a 1-year high of $61.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 1.59 and a quick ratio of 1.37. The stock has a market cap of $288.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 0.70.

Pfizer Increases Dividend

Pfizer ( NYSE:PFE Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.78 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.47 by $0.31. Pfizer had a net margin of 29.81% and a return on equity of 43.95%. The business had revenue of $22.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.04 billion. On average, analysts expect that Pfizer Inc. will post 6.46 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 27th will be paid a $0.41 dividend. This is a boost from Pfizer’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 26th. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.19%. Pfizer’s dividend payout ratio is 30.77%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts recently weighed in on PFE shares. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Pfizer from $44.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of Pfizer from $55.00 to $54.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Pfizer from $51.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Pfizer from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $47.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 13th. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a $44.00 price objective on shares of Pfizer in a research note on Wednesday, September 14th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Pfizer currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $57.47.

Pfizer Profile

(Get Rating)

Pfizer Inc is a research-based global biopharmaceutical company. It engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, marketing, sales and distribution of biopharmaceutical products worldwide. The firm works across developed and emerging markets to advance wellness, prevention, treatments and cures that challenge the most feared diseases.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Pfizer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pfizer and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.