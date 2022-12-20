Old Port Advisors Grows Stock Position in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

Old Port Advisors grew its position in shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Get Rating) by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 98,573 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 627 shares during the quarter. Pfizer makes up 1.7% of Old Port Advisors’ holdings, making the stock its 6th largest holding. Old Port Advisors’ holdings in Pfizer were worth $4,349,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Pfizer by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 479,065,273 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $24,801,210,000 after purchasing an additional 13,790,348 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Pfizer by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 286,854,205 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $14,850,442,000 after purchasing an additional 2,037,373 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in shares of Pfizer by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 66,978,348 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,511,675,000 after purchasing an additional 467,468 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Pfizer by 13.2% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 59,828,849 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,097,341,000 after purchasing an additional 6,972,650 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc increased its stake in Pfizer by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 42,791,672 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,243,574,000 after buying an additional 1,336,403 shares in the last quarter. 67.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

PFE has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Pfizer from $51.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Pfizer from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $47.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 13th. UBS Group set a $55.00 price target on Pfizer in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on Pfizer from $55.00 to $54.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a $55.00 price target on Pfizer in a research note on Tuesday, December 13th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Pfizer presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $57.47.

Pfizer Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of NYSE PFE opened at $51.36 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 1.59 and a quick ratio of 1.37. The company has a market cap of $288.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.88, a PEG ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 0.70. Pfizer Inc. has a 1 year low of $41.44 and a 1 year high of $61.71. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $47.97 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $48.39.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 1st. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.47 by $0.31. The business had revenue of $22.64 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.04 billion. Pfizer had a net margin of 29.81% and a return on equity of 43.95%. Research analysts anticipate that Pfizer Inc. will post 6.46 earnings per share for the current year.

Pfizer Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 27th will be given a dividend of $0.41 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 26th. This is a positive change from Pfizer’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.19%. Pfizer’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 30.77%.

Pfizer Profile

Pfizer Inc is a research-based global biopharmaceutical company. It engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, marketing, sales and distribution of biopharmaceutical products worldwide. The firm works across developed and emerging markets to advance wellness, prevention, treatments and cures that challenge the most feared diseases.

Featured Articles

