Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL Raises Holdings in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL grew its position in shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Get Rating) by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 331,359 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,257 shares during the quarter. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL’s holdings in AT&T were worth $5,083,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in T. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC grew its holdings in shares of AT&T by 31.0% during the second quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC now owns 494,420 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $10,363,000 after buying an additional 117,090 shares during the last quarter. Canandaigua National Corp grew its holdings in shares of AT&T by 1.0% during the third quarter. Canandaigua National Corp now owns 77,837 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,194,000 after buying an additional 775 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its holdings in shares of AT&T by 99.1% during the second quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 13,821 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $290,000 after buying an additional 6,879 shares during the last quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of AT&T by 6.7% during the second quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 9,458 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $198,000 after buying an additional 590 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its position in AT&T by 4.3% in the second quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 680,375 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $14,259,000 after purchasing an additional 28,210 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.88% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently commented on T. StockNews.com upgraded shares of AT&T from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of AT&T from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 21st. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of AT&T from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 24th. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of AT&T from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $20.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, December 15th. Finally, Truist Financial upgraded shares of AT&T from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, October 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $22.58.

Shares of AT&T stock opened at $17.86 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.62 and a quick ratio of 0.54. AT&T Inc. has a 1 year low of $14.46 and a 1 year high of $21.53. The company has a market capitalization of $127.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.61, a P/E/G ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 0.61. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $18.15 and a 200 day moving average price of $18.38.

AT&T (NYSE:T – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 20th. The technology company reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.07. AT&T had a return on equity of 13.24% and a net margin of 14.44%. The firm had revenue of $30.04 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $29.86 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.87 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that AT&T Inc. will post 2.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 10th will be given a dividend of $0.2775 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, January 9th. This represents a $1.11 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.22%. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio is currently 41.11%.

AT&T Inc provides telecommunications, media, and technology services worldwide. Its Communications segment offers wireless voice and data communications services; and sells handsets, wireless data cards, wireless computing devices, and carrying cases and hands-free devices through its own company-owned stores, agents, and third-party retail stores.

