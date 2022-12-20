Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL Lowers Position in Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI)

Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL cut its holdings in shares of Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI – Get Rating) by 1.9% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 31,275 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 598 shares during the quarter. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL’s holdings in Analog Devices were worth $4,358,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of ADI. Brookmont Capital Management boosted its holdings in Analog Devices by 5.9% during the 3rd quarter. Brookmont Capital Management now owns 19,117 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,664,000 after acquiring an additional 1,072 shares during the period. Sawtooth Solutions LLC boosted its holdings in Analog Devices by 28.6% during the 3rd quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC now owns 7,206 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,004,000 after acquiring an additional 1,601 shares during the period. GPM Growth Investors Inc. boosted its holdings in Analog Devices by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. GPM Growth Investors Inc. now owns 35,307 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $4,920,000 after acquiring an additional 197 shares during the period. IFM Investors Pty Ltd boosted its holdings in Analog Devices by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 91,720 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $12,780,000 after acquiring an additional 487 shares during the period. Finally, Salvus Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Analog Devices by 33.0% during the 3rd quarter. Salvus Wealth Management LLC now owns 20,221 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,818,000 after acquiring an additional 5,016 shares during the period. 85.22% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Analog Devices news, EVP Vivek Jain sold 10,791 shares of Analog Devices stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.73, for a total transaction of $1,896,302.43. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 7,516 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,320,786.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other Analog Devices news, EVP Vivek Jain sold 10,791 shares of Analog Devices stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.73, for a total value of $1,896,302.43. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 7,516 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,320,786.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Tunc Doluca sold 2,400 shares of Analog Devices stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total value of $360,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 69,157 shares in the company, valued at $10,373,550. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 31,587 shares of company stock valued at $5,420,127 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on ADI shares. Truist Financial raised their target price on Analog Devices from $209.00 to $214.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 23rd. UBS Group lowered their target price on Analog Devices from $210.00 to $195.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Susquehanna Bancshares started coverage on Analog Devices in a report on Monday, December 12th. They set a “positive” rating and a $205.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Analog Devices from $173.00 to $177.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on Analog Devices from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $193.67.

Shares of NASDAQ ADI opened at $165.14 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $84.11 billion, a PE ratio of 31.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 1.16. Analog Devices, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $133.48 and a fifty-two week high of $180.01. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $156.17 and its 200-day simple moving average is $155.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a current ratio of 2.02.

Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 22nd. The semiconductor company reported $2.73 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.58 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $3.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.16 billion. Analog Devices had a return on equity of 13.58% and a net margin of 22.88%. The firm’s revenue was up 38.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.73 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Analog Devices, Inc. will post 9.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 5th were given a dividend of $0.76 per share. This represents a $3.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 2nd. Analog Devices’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 57.58%.

Analog Devices, Inc designs, manufactures, tests, and markets integrated circuits (ICs), software, and subsystems that leverage analog, mixed-signal, and digital signal processing technologies. The company provides data converter products, which translate real-world analog signals into digital data, as well as translates digital data into analog signals; power management and reference products for power conversion, driver monitoring, sequencing, and energy management applications in the automotive, communications, industrial, and high-end consumer markets; and power ICs include performance, integration, and software design simulation tools for accurate power supply designs.

