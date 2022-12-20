Tarbox Family Office Inc. Sells 2,338 Shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR)

Tarbox Family Office Inc. decreased its holdings in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Get Rating) by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 201,929 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 2,338 shares during the period. iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF makes up about 4.4% of Tarbox Family Office Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest position. Tarbox Family Office Inc.’s holdings in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF were worth $18,660,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of IJR. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. grew its holdings in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 8.3% during the 1st quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 78,641 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $8,484,000 after purchasing an additional 6,036 shares during the last quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new position in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF during the first quarter worth $572,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 0.6% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 121,100 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $13,064,000 after buying an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. United Bank lifted its stake in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 5.6% in the 1st quarter. United Bank now owns 27,546 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,972,000 after acquiring an additional 1,456 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $99,000.

Get iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF alerts:

iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF Stock Performance

Shares of IJR stock opened at $93.66 on Tuesday. iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF has a twelve month low of $86.40 and a twelve month high of $117.35. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $96.85 and its 200 day simple moving average is $96.40.

iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF Profile

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IJR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.