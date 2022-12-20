Bouvel Investment Partners LLC Grows Stock Holdings in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)

Bouvel Investment Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Rating) by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 16,477 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 525 shares during the period. Bouvel Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $2,000,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in NVDA. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC acquired a new position in NVIDIA during the first quarter worth approximately $28,000. TFO TDC LLC purchased a new position in shares of NVIDIA in the 2nd quarter worth about $28,000. Tortoise Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 40.8% during the 2nd quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 183 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares during the period. FSC Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in NVIDIA by 313.6% in the third quarter. FSC Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 273 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 207 shares during the period. Finally, Founders Capital Management increased its position in shares of NVIDIA by 121.0% in the second quarter. Founders Capital Management now owns 221 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 121 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.58% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at NVIDIA

In related news, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 85,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.49, for a total transaction of $9,901,650.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 2,397,693 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $279,307,257.57. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 85,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.49, for a total transaction of $9,901,650.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 2,397,693 shares in the company, valued at approximately $279,307,257.57. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director John Dabiri sold 293 shares of NVIDIA stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.80, for a total value of $48,579.40. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 2,417 shares in the company, valued at $400,738.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 175,287 shares of company stock worth $20,838,322 over the last three months. 4.04% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NVIDIA Trading Down 1.9 %

NASDAQ:NVDA opened at $162.54 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 2.74 and a current ratio of 3.39. The company has a market capitalization of $404.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 69.17, a P/E/G ratio of 6.33 and a beta of 1.75. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $148.83 and its 200 day moving average price is $154.59. NVIDIA Co. has a 52 week low of $108.13 and a 52 week high of $313.30.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 16th. The computer hardware maker reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.44 by ($0.10). The business had revenue of $5.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.82 billion. NVIDIA had a return on equity of 30.75% and a net margin of 20.85%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 16.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.01 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that NVIDIA Co. will post 2.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

NVIDIA Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 22nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 1st will be given a $0.04 dividend. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 30th. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio is currently 6.81%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on NVDA shares. Raymond James lowered their target price on NVIDIA from $210.00 to $190.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 17th. Summit Insights raised shares of NVIDIA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on NVIDIA from $182.00 to $175.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 17th. Credit Suisse Group restated an “outperform” rating and set a $210.00 price objective (up from $205.00) on shares of NVIDIA in a report on Wednesday, November 16th. Finally, HSBC assumed coverage on shares of NVIDIA in a report on Thursday, December 15th. They issued a “reduce” rating and a $136.00 price target on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, twenty-three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $206.09.

About NVIDIA

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics, and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, and internationally. The company's Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building 3D designs and virtual worlds.

