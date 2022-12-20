The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR) Stock Position Decreased by LVW Advisors LLC

LVW Advisors LLC decreased its position in The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR – Get Rating) by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 7,065 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 276 shares during the quarter. LVW Advisors LLC’s holdings in Progressive were worth $821,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. NorthRock Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Progressive during the 2nd quarter worth $232,000. First Republic Investment Management Inc. increased its position in Progressive by 9.6% during the first quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 630,991 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $71,927,000 after buying an additional 55,106 shares during the last quarter. Offit Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Progressive during the first quarter valued at about $418,000. Ellevest Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Progressive by 244.0% during the 2nd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 891 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $104,000 after acquiring an additional 632 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ascent Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Progressive by 80.8% during the 2nd quarter. Ascent Group LLC now owns 4,070 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $468,000 after acquiring an additional 1,819 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.05% of the company’s stock.

Get Progressive alerts:

Progressive Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:PGR opened at $127.07 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $126.91 and its 200-day moving average is $121.94. The company has a current ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $74.34 billion, a PE ratio of 90.12, a PEG ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 0.45. The Progressive Co. has a 1-year low of $99.28 and a 1-year high of $134.50.

Progressive Dividend Announcement

Progressive ( NYSE:PGR Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 13th. The insurance provider reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.24 by ($0.75). Progressive had a return on equity of 13.51% and a net margin of 1.76%. The business had revenue of $13 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.16 billion. Sell-side analysts predict that The Progressive Co. will post 4.09 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 6th will be paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.31%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 5th. Progressive’s dividend payout ratio is 28.37%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on PGR shares. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Progressive from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $123.00 to $142.00 in a report on Friday, October 7th. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Progressive from $104.00 to $109.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 15th. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Progressive from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 29th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Progressive from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, November 4th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Progressive from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 14th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $120.77.

Insider Buying and Selling at Progressive

In related news, CEO Susan Patricia Griffith sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.85, for a total transaction of $5,842,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 431,822 shares in the company, valued at approximately $50,458,400.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, CEO Susan Patricia Griffith sold 50,000 shares of Progressive stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.85, for a total transaction of $5,842,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 431,822 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $50,458,400.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Steven Broz sold 5,170 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.88, for a total transaction of $614,609.60. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 36,663 shares in the company, valued at $4,358,497.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 89,370 shares of company stock valued at $10,778,298. 0.33% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Progressive Company Profile

(Get Rating)

The Progressive Corporation, an insurance holding company, provides personal and commercial auto, personal residential and commercial property, general liability, and other specialty property-casualty insurance products and related services in the United States. It operates in three segments: Personal Lines, Commercial Lines, and Property.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PGR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Progressive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Progressive and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.