Exeter Financial LLC Has $1.82 Million Position in 3M (NYSE:MMM)

Exeter Financial LLC decreased its holdings in shares of 3M (NYSE:MMM – Get Rating) by 21.1% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 16,427 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 4,392 shares during the quarter. Exeter Financial LLC’s holdings in 3M were worth $1,815,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Better Money Decisions LLC bought a new position in shares of 3M during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Heritage Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in 3M during the second quarter worth $41,000. Prentice Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of 3M during the second quarter valued at $45,000. Artemis Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of 3M in the 2nd quarter valued at $58,000. Finally, Horan Securities Inc. grew its holdings in shares of 3M by 33.3% in the 3rd quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 593 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $66,000 after purchasing an additional 148 shares during the last quarter. 64.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Insiders Place Their Bets
In related news, SVP Rodriguez Beatriz Karin Chavez sold 1,071 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.28, for a total value of $135,245.88. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 3,313 shares in the company, valued at approximately $418,365.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other 3M news, EVP Kevin H. Rhodes sold 5,703 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.40, for a total value of $720,859.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 2,033 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $256,971.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Rodriguez Beatriz Karin Chavez sold 1,071 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.28, for a total value of $135,245.88. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 3,313 shares in the company, valued at approximately $418,365.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.39% of the company’s stock.
3M Stock Up 0.4 %
3M (NYSE:MMM – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The conglomerate reported $2.69 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.61 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $8.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.70 billion. 3M had a net margin of 18.91% and a return on equity of 40.03%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.45 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that 3M will post 10.22 earnings per share for the current year.
3M Dividend Announcement
The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 18th were paid a $1.49 dividend. This represents a $5.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.88%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 17th. 3M’s payout ratio is 51.92%.
Analyst Ratings Changes
MMM has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of 3M from $137.00 to $130.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on 3M from $126.00 to $127.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. StockNews.com started coverage on 3M in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on 3M from $108.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price target on 3M from $117.00 to $126.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, December 9th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and ten have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $133.57.
3M Profile
3M Company operates as a diversified technology company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Safety and Industrial; Transportation and Electronics; Health Care; and Consumer. The Safety and Industrial segment offers industrial abrasives and finishing for metalworking applications; autobody repair solutions; closure systems for personal hygiene products, masking, and packaging materials; electrical products and materials for construction and maintenance, power distribution, and electrical original equipment manufacturers; structural adhesives and tapes; respiratory, hearing, eye, and fall protection solutions; and natural and color-coated mineral granules for shingles.
Featured Articles
