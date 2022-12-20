Brookstone Capital Management Sells 11,594 Shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR)

Brookstone Capital Management reduced its position in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Get Rating) by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 328,791 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 11,594 shares during the period. Brookstone Capital Management’s holdings in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF were worth $29,292,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IJR. Range Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF in the first quarter valued at about $868,000. Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC raised its stake in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 9.4% during the second quarter. Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC now owns 18,658 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,724,000 after acquiring an additional 1,600 shares in the last quarter. First National Bank of Omaha lifted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 3.9% in the first quarter. First National Bank of Omaha now owns 32,267 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,480,000 after acquiring an additional 1,215 shares during the last quarter. Quad Cities Investment Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 6.1% in the 2nd quarter. Quad Cities Investment Group LLC now owns 17,510 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,618,000 after purchasing an additional 1,010 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Doyle Wealth Management grew its holdings in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 46.6% during the 2nd quarter. Doyle Wealth Management now owns 6,615 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $611,000 after purchasing an additional 2,103 shares during the last quarter.

iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF Stock Performance

Shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF stock opened at $93.66 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $96.85 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $96.40. iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $86.40 and a fifty-two week high of $117.35.

iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF Profile

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

