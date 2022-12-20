Chesley Taft & Associates LLC Reduces Holdings in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC)

Chesley Taft & Associates LLC reduced its stake in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 120,770 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,610 shares during the quarter. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC’s holdings in Wells Fargo & Company were worth $4,857,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in WFC. Defender Capital LLC. acquired a new position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company in the 1st quarter worth approximately $246,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company in the 1st quarter worth approximately $124,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company in the 1st quarter worth approximately $296,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its holdings in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 770,593 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $37,342,000 after acquiring an additional 5,996 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Abbrea Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. Abbrea Capital LLC now owns 17,011 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $824,000 after acquiring an additional 460 shares during the last quarter. 72.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wells Fargo & Company Trading Up 1.5 %

NYSE WFC opened at $41.82 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.82. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $45.07 and its 200 day moving average price is $43.29. The company has a market capitalization of $159.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 1.16. Wells Fargo & Company has a 12 month low of $36.54 and a 12 month high of $60.30.

Wells Fargo & Company Announces Dividend

Wells Fargo & Company ( NYSE:WFC Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Friday, October 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.09 by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $19.51 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.78 billion. Wells Fargo & Company had a net margin of 19.95% and a return on equity of 10.95%. The company’s revenue was up 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.17 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Wells Fargo & Company will post 3.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 4th were given a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company’s payout ratio is currently 31.17%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on WFC shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $46.50 to $49.50 in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Wells Fargo & Company in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $62.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, September 12th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $60.00 to $58.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 15th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $61.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, October 17th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $54.77.

About Wells Fargo & Company

Wells Fargo & Company, a diversified financial services company, provides banking, investment, mortgage, and consumer and commercial finance products and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Consumer Banking and Lending; Commercial Banking; Corporate and Investment Banking; and Wealth and Investment Management.

