SJS Investment Consulting Inc. Takes $48,000 Position in L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX)

SJS Investment Consulting Inc. acquired a new stake in L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX – Get Rating) during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 230 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $48,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in LHX. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in L3Harris Technologies by 15.9% during the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 26,105 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,487,000 after buying an additional 3,572 shares during the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV increased its holdings in L3Harris Technologies by 4.9% during the first quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 8,258 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,052,000 after buying an additional 382 shares during the last quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in L3Harris Technologies during the first quarter worth $142,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in L3Harris Technologies by 167.7% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 580,063 shares of the company’s stock worth $144,128,000 after buying an additional 363,367 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Oarsman Capital Inc. acquired a new position in L3Harris Technologies during the first quarter worth $224,000. 83.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

L3Harris Technologies Trading Down 3.6 %

Shares of L3Harris Technologies stock opened at $205.55 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $228.93 and a 200-day moving average of $230.24. The stock has a market cap of $39.14 billion, a PE ratio of 35.69, a PEG ratio of 6.19 and a beta of 0.71. L3Harris Technologies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $200.71 and a 52-week high of $279.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 1.10.

L3Harris Technologies Dividend Announcement

L3Harris Technologies ( NYSE:LHX Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The company reported $3.26 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.44 by ($0.18). The company had revenue of $4.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.41 billion. L3Harris Technologies had a net margin of 6.71% and a return on equity of 13.18%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $3.21 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that L3Harris Technologies, Inc. will post 12.85 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, November 18th were paid a $1.12 dividend. This represents a $4.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.18%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 17th. L3Harris Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 77.78%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. TheStreet downgraded shares of L3Harris Technologies from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of L3Harris Technologies in a research report on Monday, October 10th. They set a “peer perform” rating for the company. Raymond James cut shares of L3Harris Technologies from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Bank of America cut shares of L3Harris Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $285.00 to $250.00 in a research report on Friday, November 11th. Finally, Citigroup started coverage on shares of L3Harris Technologies in a research report on Thursday, December 8th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $250.00 price objective for the company. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $266.46.

Insider Activity at L3Harris Technologies

In related news, insider Dana A. Mehnert sold 1,985 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $227.25, for a total value of $451,091.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 23,830 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,415,367.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other L3Harris Technologies news, insider Dana A. Mehnert sold 1,985 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $227.25, for a total transaction of $451,091.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 23,830 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,415,367.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Christopher E. Kubasik sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $245.22, for a total value of $4,904,400.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 98,926 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,258,633.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 39,445 shares of company stock valued at $9,243,591 over the last quarter. 1.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

L3Harris Technologies Company Profile

L3Harris Technologies, Inc, an aerospace and defense technology company, provides mission-critical solutions for government and commercial customers worldwide. The company's Integrated Mission Systems segment provides multi-mission intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance (ISR) systems; and communication systems, as well as fleet management support, sensor development, modification, and periodic depot maintenance services for ISR and airborne missions.

