UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) is Red Door Wealth Management LLC’s 9th Largest Position

Red Door Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH – Get Rating) by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 11,792 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 343 shares during the quarter. UnitedHealth Group accounts for about 2.3% of Red Door Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest holding. Red Door Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $5,955,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cooper Financial Group grew its position in UnitedHealth Group by 4.6% in the 3rd quarter. Cooper Financial Group now owns 1,512 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $764,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares during the period. Adirondack Trust Co. increased its position in UnitedHealth Group by 1.2% during the third quarter. Adirondack Trust Co. now owns 2,948 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,489,000 after acquiring an additional 36 shares during the last quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp increased its position in UnitedHealth Group by 13.8% during the third quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp now owns 1,440 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $727,000 after acquiring an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. Beacon Financial Group increased its position in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Beacon Financial Group now owns 3,870 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,969,000 after purchasing an additional 26 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL increased its position in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 15.0% during the 3rd quarter. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL now owns 6,021 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $3,041,000 after purchasing an additional 784 shares during the last quarter. 87.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, EVP Erin Mcsweeney sold 450 shares of UnitedHealth Group stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $542.30, for a total transaction of $244,035.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 8,736 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,737,532.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

UNH stock opened at $523.60 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $531.73 and a 200 day moving average price of $521.60. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $445.73 and a fifty-two week high of $558.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 0.82. The firm has a market cap of $489.23 billion, a PE ratio of 25.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 0.73.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 14th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $5.79 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.45 by $0.34. The business had revenue of $80.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $80.54 billion. UnitedHealth Group had a net margin of 6.17% and a return on equity of 26.59%. The business’s revenue was up 11.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $4.52 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that UnitedHealth Group Incorporated will post 22.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 13th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 5th were paid a dividend of $1.65 per share. This represents a $6.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 2nd. UnitedHealth Group’s payout ratio is 32.32%.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Raymond James cut shares of UnitedHealth Group from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $615.00 target price for the company. in a report on Monday, November 21st. SVB Leerink reduced their price target on UnitedHealth Group from $625.00 to $618.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 17th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $569.00 to $615.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $587.00 price objective on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a research note on Wednesday, November 23rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, UnitedHealth Group presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $599.56.

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. It operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, Optum Health, Optum Insight, and Optum Rx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health care coverage and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older addressing their needs for preventive and acute health care services, as well as services dealing with chronic disease and other specialized issues for older individuals; Medicaid plans, children's health insurance and health care programs; health and dental benefits; and hospital and clinical services.

