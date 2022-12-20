Norris Perne & French LLP MI Has $579,000 Stock Position in iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU)

Norris Perne & French LLP MI decreased its position in shares of iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU – Get Rating) by 7.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 18,370 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,547 shares during the period. Norris Perne & French LLP MI’s holdings in iShares Gold Trust were worth $579,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Trust Co. of Vermont acquired a new stake in iShares Gold Trust during the second quarter valued at $29,000. Avion Wealth acquired a new stake in iShares Gold Trust during the second quarter valued at $29,000. Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV acquired a new stake in iShares Gold Trust during the second quarter valued at $34,000. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. boosted its position in iShares Gold Trust by 191.8% during the second quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 1,103 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 725 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Oakworth Capital Inc. bought a new position in iShares Gold Trust during the second quarter valued at about $39,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.24% of the company’s stock.

NYSEARCA IAU opened at $33.91 on Tuesday. iShares Gold Trust has a fifty-two week low of $30.69 and a fifty-two week high of $39.36. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $32.67 and its two-hundred day moving average is $33.02.

iShares Gold Trust (the Trust) is to own gold transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust (Shares). Each Share represents a fractional undivided beneficial interest in the net assets of the Trust. The assets of the Trust consist of gold held by the Trust’s custodian on behalf of the Trust.

