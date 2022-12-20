Chesley Taft & Associates LLC Sells 90 Shares of Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL)

Chesley Taft & Associates LLC lessened its stake in Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL – Get Rating) by 0.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 42,669 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 90 shares during the period. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC’s holdings in Ecolab were worth $6,162,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. CX Institutional purchased a new position in Ecolab in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Core Alternative Capital grew its stake in Ecolab by 119.2% in the 2nd quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 228 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 124 shares in the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC grew its stake in Ecolab by 1,406.3% in the 2nd quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 241 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 225 shares in the last quarter. Triumph Capital Management grew its stake in Ecolab by 3,233.3% in the 2nd quarter. Triumph Capital Management now owns 40,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 38,800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CoreCap Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Ecolab in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $42,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.71% of the company’s stock.

Ecolab Trading Down 1.6 %

NYSE:ECL opened at $141.21 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $147.22 and a 200-day moving average price of $155.47. Ecolab Inc. has a 12 month low of $131.04 and a 12 month high of $237.38. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13. The stock has a market cap of $40.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.93, a P/E/G ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 1.00.

Ecolab Increases Dividend

Ecolab ( NYSE:ECL Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The basic materials company reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.33 by ($0.03). Ecolab had a net margin of 8.13% and a return on equity of 18.10%. The business had revenue of $3.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.68 billion. Equities analysts predict that Ecolab Inc. will post 4.51 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 17th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 20th will be given a dividend of $0.53 per share. This is a boost from Ecolab’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.50%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 19th. Ecolab’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 51.91%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

ECL has been the subject of a number of research reports. Mizuho cut their price objective on shares of Ecolab from $178.00 to $158.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. Barclays cut shares of Ecolab from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $170.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Friday, December 2nd. Northcoast Research raised shares of Ecolab from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $188.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, September 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Ecolab from $175.00 to $180.00 in a research note on Friday, December 9th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Ecolab in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $175.56.

Insider Activity at Ecolab

In other Ecolab news, Director David Maclennan purchased 800 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 8th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $139.66 per share, with a total value of $111,728.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 12,597 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,759,297.02. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 1.04% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Ecolab Profile

Ecolab Inc provides water, hygiene, and infection prevention solutions and services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Global Industrial, Global Institutional & Specialty, and Global Healthcare & Life Sciences segments. The Global Industrial segment offers water treatment and process applications, and cleaning and sanitizing solutions to manufacturing, food and beverage processing, transportation, chemical, metals and mining, power generation, pulp and paper, commercial laundry, petroleum, refining, and petrochemical industries.

