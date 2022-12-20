Norris Perne & French LLP MI Acquires 626 Shares of Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW)

Norris Perne & French LLP MI raised its holdings in shares of Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW – Get Rating) by 1.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 63,740 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 626 shares during the period. Norris Perne & French LLP MI’s holdings in Illinois Tool Works were worth $11,515,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. raised its position in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 5,156 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $940,000 after acquiring an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,109 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $384,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Shoker Investment Counsel Inc. raised its position in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Shoker Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 8,149 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,706,000 after acquiring an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. Choate Investment Advisors raised its position in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Choate Investment Advisors now owns 6,296 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,147,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Finally, White Pine Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. White Pine Capital LLC now owns 6,941 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,265,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.68% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Illinois Tool Works

In other news, Director David Byron Smith, Jr. purchased 1,390 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 9th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $221.81 per share, for a total transaction of $308,315.90. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 118,994 shares in the company, valued at approximately $26,394,059.14. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.78% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Illinois Tool Works Stock Performance

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on Illinois Tool Works from $210.00 to $238.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 15th. Bank of America restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $220.00 price target on shares of Illinois Tool Works in a research note on Wednesday, August 24th. Citigroup upped their price target on Illinois Tool Works from $202.00 to $232.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, December 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on Illinois Tool Works from $165.00 to $171.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on Illinois Tool Works from $192.00 to $188.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 11th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $202.38.

Shares of ITW opened at $217.29 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $214.80 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $201.94. The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.97. Illinois Tool Works Inc. has a 12 month low of $173.52 and a 12 month high of $249.81. The company has a market cap of $66.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.80, a P/E/G ratio of 3.30 and a beta of 1.12.

Illinois Tool Works (NYSE:ITW – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The industrial products company reported $2.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.25 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $4.01 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.90 billion. Illinois Tool Works had a return on equity of 80.65% and a net margin of 17.49%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.02 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Illinois Tool Works Inc. will post 9.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Illinois Tool Works Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 30th will be paid a $1.31 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 29th. This represents a $5.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.41%. Illinois Tool Works’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 59.82%.

About Illinois Tool Works

Illinois Tool Works Inc manufactures and sells industrial products and equipment worldwide. It operates through seven segments: Automotive OEM; Food Equipment; Test & Measurement and Electronics; Welding; Polymers & Fluids; Construction Products; and Specialty Products. The Automotive OEM segment offers plastic and metal components, fasteners, and assemblies for automobiles, light trucks, and other industrial uses.

