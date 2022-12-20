EWG Elevate Inc. Buys 397 Shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL)

EWG Elevate Inc. increased its stake in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL – Get Rating) by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 10,727 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 397 shares during the quarter. EWG Elevate Inc.’s holdings in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF were worth $1,115,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. FMR LLC grew its position in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 13,299,199 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,485,919,000 after purchasing an additional 121,271 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 11,880,222 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,599,434,000 after purchasing an additional 161,453 shares during the period. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC grew its position in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 14,046.3% in the 1st quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 6,952,753 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 6,903,604 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,005,056 shares of the company’s stock valued at $559,215,000 after purchasing an additional 142,674 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Group AG grew its position in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 3.9% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,921,602 shares of the company’s stock valued at $438,160,000 after purchasing an additional 148,164 shares during the period.

BATS QUAL opened at $113.34 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $113.40 and a 200 day simple moving average of $115.29. iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF has a 12-month low of $71.96 and a 12-month high of $88.63.

