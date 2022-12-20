Jackson Square Capital LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW)

Jackson Square Capital LLC reduced its position in shares of Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW – Get Rating) by 41.2% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 13,468 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,440 shares during the period. Snowflake comprises 1.1% of Jackson Square Capital LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest holding. Jackson Square Capital LLC’s holdings in Snowflake were worth $2,289,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. National Bank of Canada FI increased its stake in Snowflake by 306.2% during the 3rd quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 19,298 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,297,000 after buying an additional 14,547 shares in the last quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Snowflake by 47.8% in the third quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,614 shares of the company’s stock valued at $274,000 after purchasing an additional 522 shares in the last quarter. Northside Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Snowflake by 18.2% in the third quarter. Northside Capital Management LLC now owns 51,653 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,779,000 after purchasing an additional 7,946 shares in the last quarter. B & T Capital Management DBA Alpha Capital Management grew its position in shares of Snowflake by 10.6% in the third quarter. B & T Capital Management DBA Alpha Capital Management now owns 7,877 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,339,000 after purchasing an additional 753 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bangor Savings Bank grew its position in shares of Snowflake by 0.9% in the third quarter. Bangor Savings Bank now owns 12,564 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,135,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares in the last quarter. 66.74% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Snowflake alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on SNOW. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price target on Snowflake from $240.00 to $165.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 1st. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their price target on Snowflake from $185.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 25th. Wolfe Research increased their price objective on Snowflake from $170.00 to $197.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 25th. Raymond James lowered their price objective on Snowflake from $197.00 to $180.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Snowflake from $248.00 to $225.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 1st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and twenty-six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $191.35.

Insider Buying and Selling at Snowflake

Snowflake Price Performance

In other Snowflake news, CFO Michael Scarpelli sold 200,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $151.76, for a total value of $30,352,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 101,097 shares in the company, valued at $15,342,480.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . In other Snowflake news, insider Benoit Dageville sold 724 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.59, for a total transaction of $103,235.16. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 14,404 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,053,866.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, CFO Michael Scarpelli sold 200,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $151.76, for a total value of $30,352,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 101,097 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,342,480.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 202,035 shares of company stock worth $30,642,171 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 8.90% of the company’s stock.

Snowflake stock opened at $138.10 on Tuesday. Snowflake Inc. has a 1-year low of $110.26 and a 1-year high of $362.52. The stock has a market cap of $44.41 billion, a PE ratio of -60.31 and a beta of 0.77. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $151.30 and its two-hundred day moving average is $155.94.

Snowflake Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Snowflake Inc provides a cloud-based data platform in the United States and internationally. The company's platform offers Data Cloud, which enables customers to consolidate data into a single source of truth to drive meaningful business insights, build data-driven applications, and share data. Its platform is used by various organizations of sizes in a range of industries.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SNOW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Snowflake Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Snowflake and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.