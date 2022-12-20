Jackson Square Capital LLC Has $321,000 Position in Zebra Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:ZBRA)

Jackson Square Capital LLC reduced its stake in Zebra Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:ZBRA – Get Rating) by 8.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,226 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 109 shares during the quarter. Jackson Square Capital LLC’s holdings in Zebra Technologies were worth $321,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Zebra Technologies in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Wagner Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Zebra Technologies in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Zions Bancorporation N.A. increased its position in Zebra Technologies by 1,100.0% in the 1st quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 60 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 55 shares during the period. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its position in Zebra Technologies by 196.9% in the 2nd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 95 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 63 shares during the period. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. increased its position in Zebra Technologies by 183.3% in the 2nd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 102 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 66 shares during the period. 85.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages have commented on ZBRA. UBS Group dropped their price target on Zebra Technologies from $485.00 to $445.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Zebra Technologies from $225.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 13th. Wolfe Research downgraded Zebra Technologies from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 1st. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on Zebra Technologies from $300.00 to $315.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Zebra Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Zebra Technologies currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $381.29.

ZBRA opened at $243.71 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $258.20 and its 200-day simple moving average is $289.37. Zebra Technologies Co. has a 1 year low of $224.87 and a 1 year high of $609.32. The stock has a market cap of $12.58 billion, a PE ratio of 19.48 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76.

Zebra Technologies (NASDAQ:ZBRA – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The industrial products company reported $3.65 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.20 by ($0.55). Zebra Technologies had a net margin of 8.15% and a return on equity of 30.41%. The company had revenue of $1.38 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.48 billion. Sell-side analysts forecast that Zebra Technologies Co. will post 15.73 EPS for the current year.

Zebra Technologies Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides enterprise asset intelligence solutions in the automatic identification and data capture solutions industry worldwide. It operates in two segments, Asset Intelligence & Tracking and Enterprise Visibility & Mobility. The company designs, manufactures, and sells printers, which produce labels, wristbands, tickets, receipts, and plastic cards; dye-sublimination thermal card printers, which produce images which are used for personal identification, access control, and financial transactions; RFID printers that encode data into passive RFID transponders; accessories and options for our printers, including vehicle mounts and battery chargers; stock and customized thermal labels, receipts, ribbons, plastic cards, and RFID tags for printers; and temperature-monitoring labels primarily used in vaccine distribution.

