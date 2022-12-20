Patten Group Inc. Raises Stock Holdings in Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR)

Patten Group Inc. boosted its stake in Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR – Get Rating) by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 66,629 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 796 shares during the period. Carrier Global accounts for approximately 0.8% of Patten Group Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 27th biggest holding. Patten Group Inc.’s holdings in Carrier Global were worth $2,354,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Covestor Ltd raised its position in shares of Carrier Global by 121.2% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 553 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 303 shares during the last quarter. Denali Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Carrier Global in the 2nd quarter worth about $29,000. Core Alternative Capital increased its position in shares of Carrier Global by 119.6% during the 2nd quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 953 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 519 shares during the last quarter. Arlington Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Carrier Global during the 2nd quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, Castle Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Carrier Global during the 2nd quarter valued at about $39,000. Institutional investors own 85.58% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Carrier Global from $43.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Cowen lowered their target price on Carrier Global from $58.00 to $49.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 31st. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Carrier Global to $42.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. Citigroup increased their price target on Carrier Global from $39.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, December 9th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Carrier Global from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Friday, November 25th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $46.86.

CARR stock opened at $41.50 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16. The company has a market capitalization of $34.70 billion, a PE ratio of 10.02, a P/E/G ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 1.33. Carrier Global Co. has a 12-month low of $33.10 and a 12-month high of $54.64. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $40.92 and its 200 day moving average price is $39.40.

Carrier Global (NYSE:CARR – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The company reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $5.45 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.44 billion. Carrier Global had a return on equity of 28.45% and a net margin of 17.55%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Carrier Global Co. will post 2.34 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 22nd will be given a dividend of $0.185 per share. This is a boost from Carrier Global’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. This represents a $0.74 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 21st. Carrier Global’s dividend payout ratio is currently 14.49%.

In other news, insider Jurgen Timperman sold 102,552 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.57, for a total transaction of $4,468,190.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

Carrier Global Corporation provides heating, ventilating, and air conditioning (HVAC), refrigeration, fire, security, and building automation technologies worldwide. It operates through three segments: HVAC, Refrigeration, and Fire & Security. The HVAC segment provides products, controls, services, and solutions to meet the heating, cooling, and ventilation needs of residential and commercial customers.

