Dougherty Wealth Advisers LLC Buys 436 Shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ)

Dougherty Wealth Advisers LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ – Get Rating) by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 19,539 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 436 shares during the period. Vanguard Real Estate ETF makes up approximately 3.1% of Dougherty Wealth Advisers LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest position. Dougherty Wealth Advisers LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF were worth $1,566,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Creative Planning raised its position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 20,789,433 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,894,126,000 after acquiring an additional 721,899 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 12.3% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 13,776,591 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,492,970,000 after acquiring an additional 1,504,528 shares in the last quarter. Personal Capital Advisors Corp raised its position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter. Personal Capital Advisors Corp now owns 7,520,616 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $685,204,000 after acquiring an additional 248,478 shares in the last quarter. Bluestem Financial Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 6,132.7% in the 2nd quarter. Bluestem Financial Advisors LLC now owns 6,354,576 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $633,000 after acquiring an additional 6,252,620 shares in the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE raised its position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 6,170,599 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $668,708,000 after acquiring an additional 214,218 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Real Estate ETF Stock Down 1.3 %

Shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF stock opened at $83.02 on Tuesday. Vanguard Real Estate ETF has a one year low of $74.66 and a one year high of $116.71. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $83.39 and a 200 day simple moving average of $89.13.

Vanguard Real Estate ETF Profile

Vanguard REIT ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund invests in stocks issued by real estate investment trusts (REITs), companies that purchase office buildings, hotels, and other real property. It tracks the return of the MSCI US RIT Index, a gauge of real estate stocks. The Vanguard Group, Inc provides investment advisory services to the Fund.

