Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) Shares Sold by Mountain Pacific Investment Advisers Inc. ID

Mountain Pacific Investment Advisers Inc. ID decreased its stake in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Get Rating) by 4.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,062 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 373 shares during the quarter. Mountain Pacific Investment Advisers Inc. ID’s holdings in Walmart were worth $1,046,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. GQG Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Walmart by 48.0% in the first quarter. GQG Partners LLC now owns 15,431,684 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $2,297,510,000 after buying an additional 5,007,342 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in shares of Walmart by 7.6% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 23,919,371 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $2,908,117,000 after buying an additional 1,685,320 shares in the last quarter. Walker Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Walmart by 6,198.0% in the second quarter. Walker Asset Management LLC now owns 1,457,491 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $201,526,000 after buying an additional 1,434,349 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its stake in shares of Walmart by 34.2% in the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 5,258,231 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $783,056,000 after buying an additional 1,340,328 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ensign Peak Advisors Inc lifted its stake in shares of Walmart by 60.4% in the first quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 3,381,078 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $503,508,000 after buying an additional 1,272,778 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 31.26% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $155.00 target price on shares of Walmart in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th. MKM Partners lifted their target price on shares of Walmart from $158.00 to $171.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on shares of Walmart from $162.00 to $161.00 in a research note on Friday, November 11th. Evercore ISI lifted their target price on shares of Walmart from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Walmart from $162.00 to $169.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, eighteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $160.26.

Walmart Trading Up 0.0 %

Shares of WMT stock opened at $142.80 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a current ratio of 0.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $385.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.35 and a beta of 0.52. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $143.87 and a 200 day moving average price of $134.39. Walmart Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $117.27 and a fifty-two week high of $160.77.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 15th. The retailer reported $1.50 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.18. Walmart had a net margin of 1.49% and a return on equity of 19.54%. The company had revenue of $152.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $146.80 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.45 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Walmart Inc. will post 6.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Walmart announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock repurchase program on Tuesday, November 15th that authorizes the company to buyback $20.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the retailer to buy up to 5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are generally a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Walmart news, Director S Robson Walton sold 564,495 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $147.08, for a total transaction of $83,025,924.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 270,085,635 shares in the company, valued at approximately $39,724,195,195.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, CEO C Douglas Mcmillon sold 9,708 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.04, for a total transaction of $1,301,260.32. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,488,043 shares in the company, valued at approximately $199,457,283.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director S Robson Walton sold 564,495 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $147.08, for a total transaction of $83,025,924.60. Following the sale, the director now owns 270,085,635 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $39,724,195,195.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 8,481,902 shares of company stock worth $1,262,523,346 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 47.06% of the company’s stock.

About Walmart

(Get Rating)

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, and other units worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com, walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

See Also

