Baldrige Asset Management LLC Raises Position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ)

Baldrige Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ – Get Rating) by 18.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 64,496 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,194 shares during the period. Vanguard Real Estate ETF accounts for 2.5% of Baldrige Asset Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest holding. Baldrige Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF were worth $5,171,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of VNQ. Strategic Wealth Partners Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $256,000. First Command Bank grew its position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 4.8% during the 2nd quarter. First Command Bank now owns 421,640 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $38,416,000 after purchasing an additional 19,460 shares in the last quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. grew its position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 739,507.0% during the 1st quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 739,607 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $79,050,000 after purchasing an additional 739,507 shares in the last quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 60.3% during the 2nd quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,801 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $620,000 after purchasing an additional 2,558 shares in the last quarter. Finally, King Luther Capital Management Corp grew its position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp now owns 7,930 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $859,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Real Estate ETF Stock Performance

VNQ opened at $83.02 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $83.39 and a 200-day moving average price of $89.13. Vanguard Real Estate ETF has a one year low of $74.66 and a one year high of $116.71.

About Vanguard Real Estate ETF

Vanguard REIT ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund invests in stocks issued by real estate investment trusts (REITs), companies that purchase office buildings, hotels, and other real property. It tracks the return of the MSCI US RIT Index, a gauge of real estate stocks. The Vanguard Group, Inc provides investment advisory services to the Fund.

