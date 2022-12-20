National Bank of Canada FI Sells 3,986,297 Shares of Nio Inc – (NYSE:NIO)

National Bank of Canada FI lessened its position in Nio Inc – (NYSE:NIO – Get Rating) by 68.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,821,414 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,986,297 shares during the period. National Bank of Canada FI owned about 0.11% of NIO worth $28,721,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Activest Wealth Management raised its holdings in NIO by 65.8% in the 2nd quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 1,406 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 558 shares during the last quarter. Tyler Stone Wealth Management increased its holdings in shares of NIO by 174.2% in the 2nd quarter. Tyler Stone Wealth Management now owns 1,574 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group raised its stake in shares of NIO by 988.0% in the second quarter. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group now owns 1,904 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 1,729 shares during the last quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of NIO during the first quarter valued at $46,000. Finally, Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC boosted its position in shares of NIO by 47.2% during the second quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 2,201 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 706 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 31.52% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on NIO shares. China Renaissance lowered NIO from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $24.30 to $12.30 in a research report on Monday, November 14th. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of NIO from $41.10 to $31.30 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of NIO from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 21st. UBS Group lowered shares of NIO from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $32.00 to $13.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 17th. Finally, Bank of America dropped their price target on NIO from $16.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 11th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $24.05.

NYSE NIO opened at $11.06 on Tuesday. Nio Inc – has a 52 week low of $8.38 and a 52 week high of $33.80. The company has a quick ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The company has a market capitalization of $18.46 billion, a P/E ratio of -11.06 and a beta of 1.79. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $11.24 and its 200-day moving average price is $16.68.

NIO Inc designs, manufactures, and sells electric vehicles in the People's Republic of China. The company is also involved in the manufacture of e-powertrain, battery packs, and components; and racing management, technology development, and sales and after-sales management activities. In addition, it offers power solutions for battery charging needs; and other value-added services.

