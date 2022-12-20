National Bank of Canada FI Acquires 796,031 Shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT)

National Bank of Canada FI raised its holdings in shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Get Rating) by 197.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,199,873 shares of the retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 796,031 shares during the period. Walmart comprises approximately 0.8% of National Bank of Canada FI’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest holding. National Bank of Canada FI’s holdings in Walmart were worth $155,536,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. AMI Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Walmart by 1.6% during the first quarter. AMI Investment Management Inc. now owns 8,269 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,231,000 after purchasing an additional 132 shares during the period. 55I LLC boosted its stake in shares of Walmart by 3.3% during the first quarter. 55I LLC now owns 6,657 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $991,000 after purchasing an additional 211 shares during the period. Border to Coast Pensions Partnership Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Walmart by 1.7% during the first quarter. Border to Coast Pensions Partnership Ltd now owns 211,503 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $23,922,000 after purchasing an additional 3,503 shares during the period. Distillate Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Walmart during the first quarter valued at approximately $14,751,000. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Walmart by 1.3% in the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 2,295,361 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $341,839,000 after acquiring an additional 28,995 shares during the period. 31.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages recently commented on WMT. StockNews.com began coverage on Walmart in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Cowen raised their price target on Walmart from $165.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $155.00 price target on Walmart in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th. TheStreet raised Walmart from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 29th. Finally, Erste Group Bank raised Walmart from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, eighteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Walmart has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $160.26.

NYSE WMT opened at $142.80 on Tuesday. Walmart Inc. has a one year low of $117.27 and a one year high of $160.77. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $143.87 and a 200 day moving average of $134.39. The company has a market capitalization of $385.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.07, a PEG ratio of 4.35 and a beta of 0.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a current ratio of 0.86.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 15th. The retailer reported $1.50 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.18. Walmart had a return on equity of 19.54% and a net margin of 1.49%. The company had revenue of $152.80 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $146.80 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.45 EPS. Walmart’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Walmart Inc. will post 6.08 EPS for the current year.

Walmart declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase program on Tuesday, November 15th that permits the company to repurchase $20.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the retailer to repurchase up to 5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are usually a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

In related news, major shareholder Alice L. Walton sold 2,124,627 shares of Walmart stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.05, for a total value of $314,551,027.35. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 278,647,135 shares in the company, valued at approximately $41,253,708,336.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other Walmart news, major shareholder Alice L. Walton sold 2,124,627 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.05, for a total value of $314,551,027.35. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 278,647,135 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $41,253,708,336.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO C Douglas Mcmillon sold 9,708 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.04, for a total value of $1,301,260.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,488,043 shares in the company, valued at $199,457,283.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 8,481,902 shares of company stock worth $1,262,523,346. 47.06% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, and other units worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com, walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

