Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD) Stake Boosted by LVW Advisors LLC

LVW Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD – Get Rating) by 16.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 231,800 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 32,828 shares during the quarter. Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF makes up 3.4% of LVW Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest holding. LVW Advisors LLC’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF were worth $15,398,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Fortune 45 LLC raised its position in Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF by 3.6% during the first quarter. Fortune 45 LLC now owns 82,847 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,535,000 after acquiring an additional 2,904 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF during the 1st quarter worth $339,000. United Bank increased its position in Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF by 7.6% during the first quarter. United Bank now owns 47,346 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,735,000 after buying an additional 3,357 shares during the last quarter. MAS Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF by 32.9% in the first quarter. MAS Advisors LLC now owns 38,659 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,087,000 after buying an additional 9,564 shares during the last quarter. Finally, 55I LLC increased its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF by 14.4% during the 1st quarter. 55I LLC now owns 8,768 shares of the company’s stock valued at $692,000 after acquiring an additional 1,106 shares during the last quarter.

Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF Stock Down 0.3 %

Shares of Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF stock opened at $74.58 on Tuesday. Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF has a 12-month low of $65.96 and a 12-month high of $82.47. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $74.56 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $73.36.

