Exeter Financial LLC Has $1.23 Million Stock Position in The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX)

Exeter Financial LLC lessened its holdings in The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX – Get Rating) by 1.1% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 9,494 shares of the company’s stock after selling 109 shares during the quarter. Exeter Financial LLC’s holdings in Clorox were worth $1,230,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of CLX. Tcwp LLC acquired a new stake in Clorox in the first quarter valued at about $30,000. Heritage Financial Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Clorox in the second quarter worth about $30,000. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC boosted its stake in shares of Clorox by 10,476.2% in the 2nd quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 13,749 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 13,619 shares in the last quarter. Curi Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Clorox by 64.5% during the 2nd quarter. Curi Wealth Management LLC now owns 227 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV increased its position in Clorox by 65.8% during the 3rd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 252 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.69% of the company’s stock.

Clorox Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of CLX stock opened at $144.81 on Tuesday. The Clorox Company has a fifty-two week low of $120.50 and a fifty-two week high of $186.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.99, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a current ratio of 0.88. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $143.42 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $141.65. The company has a market cap of $17.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.42, a PEG ratio of 3.11 and a beta of 0.29.

Clorox Dividend Announcement

Clorox ( NYSE:CLX Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 1st. The company reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $1.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.69 billion. Clorox had a net margin of 5.75% and a return on equity of 83.00%. Research analysts forecast that The Clorox Company will post 4.11 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 25th will be paid a $1.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 24th. This represents a $4.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.26%. Clorox’s dividend payout ratio is presently 144.79%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have weighed in on CLX shares. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Clorox in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. DA Davidson upped their target price on Clorox from $124.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on Clorox from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. Evercore ISI started coverage on Clorox in a research note on Monday, October 17th. They issued an “underperform” rating for the company. Finally, Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Clorox in a report on Wednesday, September 14th. They set an “underperform” rating on the stock. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Clorox currently has an average rating of “Reduce” and a consensus target price of $135.33.

Clorox Company Profile

The Clorox Company manufactures and markets consumer and professional products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Health and Wellness, Household, Lifestyle, and International. The Health and Wellness segment offers cleaning products, such as laundry additives and home care products primarily under the Clorox, Clorox2, Scentiva, Pine-Sol, Liquid-Plumr, Tilex, and Formula 409 brands; professional cleaning and disinfecting products under the CloroxPro and Clorox Healthcare brands; professional food service products under the Hidden Valley brand; and vitamins, minerals and supplement products under the RenewLife, Natural Vitality, NeoCell, and Rainbow Light brands in the United States.

