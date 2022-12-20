Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. (NYSE:BAH) Shares Acquired by Ade LLC

Ade LLC raised its stake in Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. (NYSE:BAH – Get Rating) by 31.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,142 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,208 shares during the period. Booz Allen Hamilton accounts for about 0.9% of Ade LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest holding. Ade LLC’s holdings in Booz Allen Hamilton were worth $844,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Hawaiian Bank increased its holdings in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton by 0.5% during the second quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 23,660 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,138,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its holdings in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton by 2.1% in the second quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 5,577 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $504,000 after acquiring an additional 113 shares in the last quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton by 3.3% during the second quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC now owns 4,289 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $388,000 after acquiring an additional 139 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Booz Allen Hamilton by 73.9% during the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 346 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 147 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Park Avenue Securities LLC lifted its position in Booz Allen Hamilton by 2.2% in the second quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 7,360 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $665,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares during the period. 86.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Booz Allen Hamilton alerts:

Insider Activity at Booz Allen Hamilton

In other Booz Allen Hamilton news, Director Melody C. Barnes sold 1,806 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.94, for a total transaction of $167,849.64. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 16,792 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,560,648.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, EVP Richard Crowe sold 2,573 shares of Booz Allen Hamilton stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total value of $257,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 14,278 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,427,800. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Melody C. Barnes sold 1,806 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.94, for a total transaction of $167,849.64. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 16,792 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,560,648.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.23% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Booz Allen Hamilton Stock Performance

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Booz Allen Hamilton from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Booz Allen Hamilton from $100.00 to $109.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 7th. StockNews.com downgraded Booz Allen Hamilton from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of Booz Allen Hamilton from $102.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 13th. Finally, Raymond James cut shares of Booz Allen Hamilton from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $99.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Booz Allen Hamilton presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $102.20.

NYSE BAH opened at $103.63 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $13.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.30, a PEG ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a quick ratio of 1.81, a current ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.29. Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. has a twelve month low of $69.68 and a twelve month high of $112.55. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $104.79 and its 200 day simple moving average is $97.09.

Booz Allen Hamilton (NYSE:BAH – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Friday, October 28th. The business services provider reported $1.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by $0.22. The business had revenue of $2.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.26 billion. Booz Allen Hamilton had a return on equity of 52.33% and a net margin of 6.00%. Booz Allen Hamilton’s quarterly revenue was up 9.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.26 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. will post 4.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Booz Allen Hamilton Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 2nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 15th were given a dividend of $0.43 per share. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 14th. Booz Allen Hamilton’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 43.65%.

Booz Allen Hamilton Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corporation provides management and technology consulting, analytics, engineering, digital solutions, mission operations, and cyber services to governments, corporations, and not-for-profit organizations in the United States and internationally. The company offers consulting solutions for various domains, business strategies, human capital, and operations.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BAH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. (NYSE:BAH – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Booz Allen Hamilton Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Booz Allen Hamilton and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.