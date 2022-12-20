Ade LLC Buys 189 Shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:VT)

Ade LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:VT – Get Rating) by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 8,056 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 189 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Total World Stock ETF makes up about 0.7% of Ade LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 25th biggest position. Ade LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF were worth $635,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. SCHRODERS IS Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 481.5% in the 2nd quarter. SCHRODERS IS Ltd now owns 1,430,273 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $122,059,000 after purchasing an additional 1,184,298 shares during the period. Edgehill Endowment Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 581.6% during the 2nd quarter. Edgehill Endowment Partners LLC now owns 1,134,346 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $96,805,000 after buying an additional 967,924 shares in the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH increased its position in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 143.6% during the 1st quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 1,364,109 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $138,171,000 after purchasing an additional 804,080 shares during the period. Cambridge Associates LLC MA ADV raised its stake in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 14.8% in the second quarter. Cambridge Associates LLC MA ADV now owns 2,885,924 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $246,285,000 after buying an additional 372,053 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wealthspire Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF during the second quarter worth $26,152,000.

Get Vanguard Total World Stock ETF alerts:

Vanguard Total World Stock ETF Stock Down 0.6 %

Shares of NYSEARCA VT opened at $85.64 on Tuesday. Vanguard Total World Stock ETF has a 12-month low of $76.80 and a 12-month high of $108.58. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $85.84 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $86.83.

Vanguard Total World Stock ETF Profile

Vanguard Total World Stock Index Fund ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Global All Cap Index, which covers both well-established and still-developing markets. The Fund invests in both foreign and the United States stocks. The fund offers three classes of shares: Investor Shares, Institutional Shares, and ETF Shares.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Total World Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:VT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Total World Stock ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Total World Stock ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.