Toro (TTC) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

TTC stock opened at $110.95 on Tuesday. Toro has a 1 year low of $71.86 and a 1 year high of $115.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 1.59. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $106.51 and its 200 day moving average price is $92.26. The firm has a market cap of $11.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.40 and a beta of 0.76.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 11th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 28th will be paid a $0.34 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 27th. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.23%. This is a positive change from Toro’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. Toro’s dividend payout ratio is presently 32.88%.

In other Toro news, Director Katherine J. Harless sold 1,780 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.00, for a total transaction of $156,640.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 53,364 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,696,032. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . In other news, VP Kurt D. Svendsen sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.34, for a total transaction of $349,360.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 10,575 shares in the company, valued at approximately $923,620.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, Director Katherine J. Harless sold 1,780 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.00, for a total value of $156,640.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 53,364 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,696,032. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Corporate insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of Toro during the 2nd quarter worth $42,000. Covestor Ltd increased its holdings in Toro by 140.7% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,974 shares of the company’s stock valued at $169,000 after purchasing an additional 1,154 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in Toro in the 1st quarter valued at $177,000. IHT Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Toro in the 3rd quarter valued at $226,000. Finally, Centiva Capital LP acquired a new stake in Toro in the 2nd quarter valued at $269,000. 85.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com lowered Toro from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 7th. Northcoast Research raised Toro from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 6th.

The Toro Company engages in the designing, manufacturing, marketing, and selling professional and residential equipment worldwide. The company's Professional segment offers turf and landscape equipment products, including sports fields and grounds mowing and maintenance equipment, golf course mowing and maintenance equipment, landscape contractor mowing equipment, landscape creation and renovation equipment, and other maintenance equipment; rental, specialty, and underground construction equipment; and snow and ice management equipment, such as snowplows, brush, snow thrower attachment, salt and sand spreaders, and related parts and accessories for light and medium duty trucks, utility task vehicles, skid steers, and front-end loaders.

