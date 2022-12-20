Pacer Trendpilot US Large Cap ETF (BATS:PTLC) is Ade LLC’s 8th Largest Position

Ade LLC boosted its stake in Pacer Trendpilot US Large Cap ETF (BATS:PTLC – Get Rating) by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 47,937 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 796 shares during the period. Pacer Trendpilot US Large Cap ETF accounts for approximately 2.0% of Ade LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 8th biggest holding. Ade LLC’s holdings in Pacer Trendpilot US Large Cap ETF were worth $1,805,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Gradient Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Pacer Trendpilot US Large Cap ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC purchased a new stake in Pacer Trendpilot US Large Cap ETF in the third quarter worth about $43,000. Providence Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Pacer Trendpilot US Large Cap ETF by 264.7% during the 1st quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,178 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 855 shares during the period. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC grew its stake in Pacer Trendpilot US Large Cap ETF by 56.6% in the second quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 4,152 shares of the company’s stock worth $156,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares during the period. Finally, Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Pacer Trendpilot US Large Cap ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $189,000.

Pacer Trendpilot US Large Cap ETF Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of PTLC stock opened at $37.92 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $37.81 and its 200-day moving average price is $37.67.

